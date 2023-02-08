Ryanair signs on with Workvivo to keep employees connected

Irish employee communications company Workvivo has signed a partnership with Ryanair that will see the airline’s 19,000 employees use the platform as their communications hub.

Staff across 37 countries will use the app to stay connected and boost collaboration and engagement, with access to operational resources, company information and news in one place. It will also be used for internal recruitment. Ryanair has branded the internal resource as Fleethub.

“Quick communication with all of our people is essential, not only for disseminating information in a highly regulated environment, but it also brings informality through a social media format that our people are more familiar with. This allows all of our people to communicate with one another, share experiences and understand better what we are trying to achieve here at Ryanair in providing the lowest fares with the best punctuality record and most reliable service in Europe,” said Ryanair DAC chief executive Eddie Wilson.

“We are pleased to partner with Workvivo and have branded their product in-house as Fleethub, which is now the fulcrum of all communications within Ryanair. It is easy to navigate, and the platform further enhances employee engagement, connection, and knowledge of company-wide updates.”

The platform will be used across the business, from pilots and cabin crew to customer service, including senior management such as Mr Wilson and group chief executive Michael O’Leary.

Ryanair is seeking to expand passenger numbers from the current 168 million per year to 225 million a year by 2026. The company has pledged to hire thousands of new staff across the business as part of this expansion, including 2,000 in Ireland by 2030.

“In organisations all over the world, Workvivo becomes the digital heart and I’m excited to see how Ryanair put their stamp on it,” said chief executive of Workvivo John Goulding. “We’re on a mission to elevate the employee experience no matter whether you’re working in the cockpit or in the check-in hall.”

Cork-based Workvivo was founded by Mr Goulding and Joe Lennon in 2017. It serves 300 customer organisations in 90 countries, with customers that include Bupa, Everton FC and Telus International, the owner of Voxpro. In June 2022, it raised $22 million (€20.8 million) in a Series B funding round led by US investment firm Tiger Global Management to fund product development and innovation.

The company has seen significant growth in recent years, more than 100 per cent year on year, as the pandemic challenged companies to find better ways to engage and connect staff.