Families to get energy bill refund

Regulators say homes will be refunded over payment on electricity network charges.

Regulators say households will be repaid the contribution they unknowingly made to big businesses’ electricity bills up to last year.

The Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) last year shifted €50 million in electricity network charges from homes to around 2,000 businesses.

The move reversed a Government decision made 12 years previously to impose the €50 million charge on homes rather than businesses.

It subsequently emerged that between 2010 and last year, customers paid more than they should have, effectively subsidising businesses that use large amounts of energy.

Aoife McEvilly, CRU chairwoman said on Tuesday that households would be repaid that money.

She told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Action that the commission was looking at the best way of doing this and calculating the final figure due.

Ms McEvilly also confirmed that the regulator was in talks with suppliers about extending a ban on disconnecting customers who are struggling to pay their bills.

That moratorium is due to end on February 28th, but the regulator faces pressure to extend it as many families continue to face problems paying energy bills.