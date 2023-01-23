Spotify seen cutting staff as soon as this week

Spotify is set to be the latest tech firm to cut jobs Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Spotify is planning lay-offs as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the plans, joining a slew of technology companies from Amazon to Meta Platforms in announcing job cuts to lower costs.

The number of positions to be eliminated wasn’t specified by the people. Spotify laid off 38 staff from its Gimlet Media and Parcast podcast studios in October. The music streaming giant has about 9,800 employees, according to its third-quarter earnings report. It also has an Irish operation, and bought Mark Little’s Kinzen in October last year.

Tech companies added to their headcounts during the pandemic but were forced to make reductions in response to reduced advertising revenue and a shaky economic outlook. Amazon, Meta and Microsoft were among the biggest companies to announce staff reductions recently, while Google parent Alphabet said on Friday it will cut about 12,000 jobs, more than 6 per cent of its global workforce.

A Spotify spokesperson declined to comment on the upcoming cuts.

The company made a massive commitment to podcasting beginning in 2019. It spent over a billion dollars on acquiring podcast networks, creation software, a hosting service and the rights to popular shows like The Joe Rogan Experience and Armchair Expert.

Still, the investments have tested investors’ patience. Shares tumbled 66% last year as investors questioned when they’d begin seeing returns. Spotify executives said in June its podcast business would become profitable in the next one to two years. – Bloomberg