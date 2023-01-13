US cybersecurity firm aims to create 120 jobs in Dublin

US-based cybersecurity company Threatlocker said it will create 120 jobs by the end of the year at its office in Dublin.

The office in Blanchardstown will serve as the company’s headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. ThreatLocker had initially announced plans in early 2021 for the office, estimating that it would create 50 jobs here.

The company has since filled several roles, and expects to have 120 staff recruited by the end of 2023. Threatlocker is currently recruiting for solutions engineers and finance staff, with roles in admin, sales and account managers also on offer.

Founded in 2015 by chief executive Danny Jenkins, chief operating officer Sami Jenkins and John Carolan, ThreatLocker offers enterprise-level cybersecurity tools to businesses that allow them to control what software can run in their environments. It employs around 250 people in the US, and has its headquarters in Florida

ThreatLocker said its move into Ireland was a strategic one. The opening of the office comes ahead of the introduction of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), which the EU is introducing and will place additional cybersecurity requirements on financial services providers to ensure the financial sector is resilient enough to deal with severe operational disruptions.

“Launching in Dublin today is a major strategic milestone for ThreatLocker as we begin our expansion into the European marketplace,” said Mr Jenkins.

“Our company has many Irish links and Dublin is the EU headquarters of so many major global companies, so it is the perfect location. ThreatLocker has ambitious targets for growth and we are very excited to push ahead with this new phase in our company’s history. We are aiming to strengthen our foothold in the EMEA region and help businesses protect themselves from increasing cyber attacks including ransomware.”

Mr Jenkins said the company saw huge opportunities in Ireland and across the EU.

“Cybersecurity is an increasing problem for many businesses with the number of sophisticated cyberattacks increasing day by day, costing businesses huge amounts of money,” he said. “The introduction of DORA across the EU will also see financial services providers upping their game to protect themselves and their customers from attack.’’