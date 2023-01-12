Sales of electric cars jumped 81% last year

Some 15,462 new electric cars were licensed for the first time in the State last year. Photograph: John Walton/PA

The number of electric cars registered for the first time rose sharply in 2022, new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed, with hybrid sales also soaring.

Electric car sales rose 81 per cent year on year, with a total of 15,462 new cars licensed for the first time in 2022, just over 15 per cent of the total number of new cars registered. More consumers opted for electric and petrol hybrid cars too, with almost 20,000 registered for the first time across both categories. Diesel and electric plug-in hybrids recorded almost 7,500 new registrations.

Petrol and diesel engine vehicles remained dominant though, with 30,627 petrol cars registered for the first time, alongside 27,188 new diesel private cars. However, the latter category has shown some signs of faltering popularity, with new registrations of diesel cars falling more than 20 per cent year on year and declining to 27 per cent of the total, compared with 34 per cent the previous year. Petrol car registrations were down more than 6 per cent year on year.

Overall, there was a slight decrease in the total number of new cars licensed in 2022, at 101,349 compared with 101,853 in 2021. The market has been hampered by supply shortages, particularly in chips, which has led to longer lead times for vehicles and shorter supplies.

READ MORE

The used car market also tapered off last year, falling 32 per cent compared to 2021, when 68,042 vehicles were licensed for the first time. Used imported diesel vehicles saw a marked decline, falling 55 per cent year on year.

The most popular make of new private car registered last year was Toyota, with Hyundai, Volkswagen and Kia following. The Hyundai Tucson was the most popular car model, data showed, followed by the Toyota Yaris.

“Of new electric cars licensed in 2022, the top make and model was Volkswagen ID. 4, followed by Hyundai Ioniq, and Tesla Model 3,” said Nele van der Wielen, statistician in the Transport Section of the CSO.

On a monthly basis, the number of new cars licensed in December 2022 rose by 4 per cent, or an additional 34 cars, year on year.