Receiver agrees sale of Altada to tech entrepreneur for more than €3m

Altada co-founders Niamh Parker and Allan Beechinor. It is understood that the husband and wife team will remain in the company's employment for a period under European transfer of business rules.

A receiver appointed to data management and artificial intelligence company Altada Technology Solutions last year has agreed to sell the business to tech entrepreneur Eoin Goulding for a figure understood to be in the range of €3 million to €5 million.

At a hearing on Wednesday, the High Court heard that the receiver agreed to the sale to Mr Goulding over a rival bidder on the basis that if it was delayed any further, some 30 employees, who have not been paid for five months, could walk away from the business.

The court heard that Altada was a “melting ice cube”, depreciating in value as it awaited the conclusion of legal wrangling over its future.

However, the deal is subject to a number of conditions, including an agreement by the parties to not conclude the sale by 4pm on Thursday afternoon. The matter is listed again for hearing next Monday morning.

Two main competing bids for the Cork-based company – which was “heavily insolvent” and had begun defaulting on its creditors some 12 months before the provisional liquidator was appointed – had emerged in recent weeks.

The court heard on Wednesday that Nicholas O’Dwyer, a partner at Grant Thornton who was appointed as receiver to Altada last November, signed a contract on Tuesday evening with Cometgaze, a company controlled by Mr Goulding, for the business.

Details of the offer have not yet been made public. However, The Irish Times understands that Mr Goulding has offered between €3 million and €5 million for Altada, a company that in early 2022 said it expected to achieve a $1 billion valuation last year.

The other main bidder was Jeffrey Leo, through his company Datech.

Mr Goulding’s purchase will allow the company to pay Altada’s secured creditors, including the Revenue Commissioners, which is owed in excess of €2 million, €1.6 million of which has been classified as preferential debt. It will also allow Altada to pay roughly 30 staff, many of whom were present in court on Wednesday and have not been paid for five months.

Mr Goulding could not be reached for comment.

The Irish Times understands that he is likely to put a new management team in place at the company in an effort to reverse its fortunes. It is also understood that under European transfer of business rules, governing the employment rights of people when their employer is acquired or merged with another business, Altada founders Alan Beechinor and Niamh Parker are likely to remain in the company’s employment for a time.

In August, Altada announced that it had furloughed a number of staff on “temporary” basis due to “unforeseen market conditions”. The company had plans to grow its headcount to 100 before it faced financing issues following delays to a planned funding round earlier this year.

Senior management had expected Altada to achieve a $1 billion valuation in 2022 after it raised $11.5 million in a funding round last September, led by Rocktop Partners along with Elkstone Partners and Enterprise Ireland.

Mr Beechinor and Ms Parker were also shortlisted for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards.