NTMA receives more than €23bn of orders for green bonds

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) received more than €23 billion of orders from investors seeking to buy green bonds being sold on behalf of the Irish Government on Thursday, according to market sources.

The agency is looking to sell as much of €3 billion of such bonds in a deal being managed by BNP Paribas, Bank of America Securities, Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and Nomura. The bonds are due to mature in 20 years’ time.

The NTMA, where Frank O’Connor became chief executive last July, said in December that it plans to sell between €7 billion and €11 billion worth of bonds in 2023, with no short-term treasury bill sales planned for the year.

The Government revealed on Wednesday that it posted a €5.2 billion budget surplus last year, far in excess of the €1 billion forecast a little over three months ago, and driven by higher-than-expected corporate tax receipts.

Green bond funds will be used to finance eligible projects, such as sustainable water and waste management, clean transportation and renewable energy deals, as the Government targets tens of billions of euro of spending on reducing the State’s greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by the end of the decade, compared with 2018 levels.