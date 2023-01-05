Amazon to cut more than 17,000 jobs

Amazon.com is laying off more than 17,000 employees – a significantly bigger number than previously planned – in the latest sign that a technology slump is deepening, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The cuts, which began last year, were previously expected to affect about 10,000 people. The layoffs are concentrated in the firm’s corporate ranks, according to the Journal, which cited unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Though the prospect of layoffs has loomed over Amazon for months – the company has acknowledged that it hired too many people during the pandemic – the increasing total suggests the company’s outlook has darkened.

Eliminating 17,000 workers would be the biggest cut yet for tech companies during the current slowdown, but Amazon also has a far bigger workforce than Silicon Valley peers. It had more than 1.5 million employees as of the end of September, meaning the latest cuts would represent about 1 per cent of the workforce.

READ MORE

Amazon employs about 5,000 people in Ireland. It is not clear what impact the cuts may have on the operations here.

The online retailer joins other tech giants in making major cuts. Earlier on Wednesday, Salesforce announced plans to eliminate about 10 per cent of its workforce and reduce its real estate holdings. The impact on its Dublin workforce of Salesforce’s decision will take a number of days to become clear but there is some hope in official circles that significantly fewer than the 250 or so jobs the headline figure suggests might be lost at the company’s Irish operation.

Amazon investors gave a positive reaction to the latest belt-tightening efforts, betting it may bolster profits at the e-commerce company. The shares climbed nearly 2 per cent in late trading after the report.

Bloomberg