Bank of Ireland raises income forecast again amid rising rates

Bank of Ireland has upgraded its net interest forecast for a second time in less than six weeks amid rising interest rates. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES

Bank of Ireland raised its net interest income growth forecast for the second time in less than six weeks on Friday, as the European Central Bank continues to hike interest rates to rein in soaring inflation.

The largest Irish bank by assets said it now expects its net interest income to grow by about 10 per cent this year. That points to a full-year figure of €2.44 billion. Net interest income accounted for three-quarters of Bank of Ireland’s total operating income last year.

Last month, the lender projected that its net interest income would grow by 6-7 per cent, which, itself marked an upgrade from its previous guidance that it would only be “modestly higher” than the 2021 outturn.

Interest income growth is being driven, so far, by the bank no longer being charged negative rates by the ECB for excess deposits stored with the organisation, as well as the bank availing of ultra-cheap loans from the Frankfurt-based institution. The ECB’s deposit rate has swung from minus 0.5 per cent to 2 per cent since July, including a 0.5 of a percentage point increase announced on Thursday.

READ MORE

The ECB’s main lending rate has jumped from zero to 2.5 per cent since July, which has had an automatic impact on Bank of Ireland’s tracker mortgages. The bank also increased the cost of fixed-rate mortgage products for new customers by 0.25 of a point last month, but is expected to move again in the near future.

Bank of Ireland’s new net interest income guidance also reflects a reduced level of interest from ultra-cheap loans from the ECB of €30 million, compared to €62 million last year.

The lender said last month that it planned to repay these loans – which had been issued under the Frankfurt-based institution’s Targeted Longer-Term Financing Operations (TLTRO) – at the end of November, after the ECB moved to toughen the terms of these facilities for euro zone banks.

Shares in Bank of Ireland, where Myles O’Grady became chief executive four weeks ago, have risen by almost 58 per cent so far this year. The State sold its remaining shares in the company in September.