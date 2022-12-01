Pfizer confirms €1.2bn investment plan for Dublin facility

A man walks in front of Pfizer headquarters in New York. The firm's €1.2bn Grange Castle investment is the largest single pharmaceutical sector investment in the history of the State. Photograph: iStock

Pfizer has confirmed that it plans to invest more than €1 billion in its Grange Castle manufacturing facilities in Dublin, adding between 400 and 500 jobs over the next five years, the largest single pharmaceutical sector investment in the history of the State.

The pharma giant said on Thursday that the €1.2 billion investment will fund the construction of a new manufacturing facility on the existing site and will “significantly expand” the company’s capacity, bringing its overall Irish headcount to roughly 5,500.

Once Pfizer receives planning permission, it expects to begin work at the site in 2024 with a view to completing the project, which is currently at the preliminary design phase, in 2027.

Pfizer invested €40 million last year to integrate the Grange Castle facility with its global Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing network. The plant was one of the company’s first to produce mRNA drug substance, the essential active ingredient for the company’s Covid vaccine last year. That technology is a key element of several drugs in the Pfizer pipeline, including a flu vaccine on which the company announced in September that it was starting a late-stage clinical trial.

The facility also produces some of Pfizer’s biggest drugs, including the arthritis blockbuster Enbrel and the vaccine Prevenar, used in children to prevent pneumococcal infections.

“We are very pleased about today’s announcement, as it significantly strengthens our operations in Ireland, where we have three high-performing and strategic manufacturing sites,” said Pfizer executive vice-president Mike Dermott in a statement.

“Grange Castle has played a critical role in our global Covid-19 vaccine network and this investment for non-Covid licensed and pipeline products will help to further expand the site’s broad and robust capabilities,” he said. “As this investment demonstrates, we continue to invest in our global manufacturing infrastructure to strive to bring much-needed medicines and vaccines to patients, around the world, and to deliver the next scientific breakthroughs.”

Commenting on the announcement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “This is a really significant investment and jobs announcement by Pfizer – its biggest ever expansion in Ireland – and a considerable vote of confidence in the talent of our workforce, and our economy.

Pfizer currently has 39 manufacturing sites globally, including one in Newbridge, Co Kildare and another in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork.

The company has invested about €1 billion in its Irish portfolio of sites over recent years, including the $40 million mRNA line investment in Grange Castle, bringing its investment to date in the State to about $9 billion. The company now employs 5,000 staff in its Irish business.