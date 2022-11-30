Ryanair fears Dublin Airport could see staff shortages this Christmas, committee hears

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary (left) and Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson arriving at Leinster House in Dublin on Wednesday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Ryanair fears Dublin Airport could be short of staff this Christmas, according to its chief executive Michael O’Leary.

“We are very concerned about Dublin Airport staffing this Christmas,” he told the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport.

The airline chief executive added that his group was in talks with airport operator, State company DAA.

Security staff shortages caused long delays at the airport early last summer, causing passengers to miss flights over one weekend.

However, Mr O’Leary acknowledged that former DAA chief executive, Dalton Philips, and his colleagues, succeeded in turning the situation around subsequently.

Earlier, Mr O’Leary told the committee that the Government spent 70 per cent of €140 million in environmental taxes paid by air travellers on Bus Éireann’s school transport services.

“And some of it was spent in 2020 when schools were closed due to Covid,” Mr O’Leary added.

He stressed that the airline was not against school bus services, but pointed out that the Government was meant to spend the cash on the environment.

Mr O’Leary added that Ryanair believed airlines should pay environmental taxes, once these were levied fairly across all passengers.

He told TDs and senators that the EU exempts long-haul journeys from environmental taxes, even though they account for 54 per cent of its air travel emissions and just 6 per cent of passengers.

Similarly, the EU also exempts connecting flights, which Mr O’Leary argued rewarded people for taking two flights to their destinations instead of just one.

“So the richest passengers – the Americans, the Chinese, the Russians – are flying to and from Europe and not paying anything,” he said.

Mr O’Leary said that demands for fairness in environmental taxes should be at the heart of the Republic’s new aviation policy.

He called for Eamon Ryan, Minister for Transport, to lobby Europe to apply environmental taxes “fairly to all flights”.