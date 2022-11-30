Ryanair plans to hire 150 technology staff

Ryanair is seeking 150 technology staff to aid its digital transformation as it aims to grow to 225 million passengers by 2026.

The Irish airline, Europe’s biggest, said on Wednesday that it wanted to hire software developers, security, infrastructure and operations staff, project planning and delivery professionals, and quality assurance engineers.

The company will host an informal evening at Ryanair Labs in its Swords, Dublin headquarters tomorrow, Thursday December 1st from 5:00pm.

John Hurley, chief technology officer, explained that Ryanair Labs was at the “heart” of what the airline does.

“Ryanair is a proud Irish employer supporting over 26,000 jobs annually and we are delighted to launch this major recruitment drive to fill over 150 exciting tech jobs in Ireland,” he said.