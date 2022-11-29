Visitors flock to Dublin Zoo and Fota Island

Dublin Zoo last year enjoyed record numbers and returned to profit as gate income at the entity which operates the Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park in Cork almost doubled to €14.16 million.

The surge in income and Government Covid-19 supports resulted in the Zoological Society of Ireland (ZSI) recording a surplus of €3.57 million for 2021 compared to a 2020 loss of €564,000, a positive swing of €4.14 million.

In a note with the accounts the directors said the not-for-profit group expects to also generate a surplus in 2022.

The €3.57 million surplus last year represents quite a turnaround in the finances of the ZSI as Dublin Zoo had warned in late 2020 that it could run out of cash by Spring time of 2021 due to the pandemic impact.

According to ZSI directors, the 2021 surplus has allowed the board to reinstate the Emergency Reserve Fund with €2.5 million set aside “to help protect against any future pandemic outbreaks, the threat of zoonotic disease or any other emergency that might impact on the ongoing finances of the group”.

The ZSI’s annual report shows that gate receipt income last year increased by 87 per cent from €7.5 million to €14.16 million,

The Society’s overall income totalled €20.35 million last year made up of operating income of €19.99 million and fundraising income of €355,000.

The fundraising income across 2021 and 2020 came to €2.59 million and arose from Dublin Zoo developing a digital fundraising initiative, ‘Save Dublin Zoo’.

The ZSI recorded a surplus of €1.44 million before Covid-19 related income supports of €2.12 million were taken into account resulting in the surplus of €3.57 million.

In the 2021 annual report of the Zoological Society of Ireland, president Anne Keenan said that last year Dublin Zoo enjoyed record attendances of 972,224 for the eight months that the Zoo was open for after Covid-19 restrictions shut it for almost the first four months of 2021.

Visitor numbers to the zoo were double the 497,483 visitors for 2020 but down 300,378 on the 12 months of 2019 as the attraction continued to recover from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

The profit also takes into account non-cash depreciation charges of €2.76 million.

Numbers employed increased from 124 to 135 and staff costs increased from €5.22 million to €6 million.

At the end of December last, the society’s funds totalled €34.46 million.