Burger chain Wendy’s cooks up plans for Ireland

Wendy's said it is seeking 'well-established franchisee candidates in Ireland that have strong opeartions experienced, local development expertise, ambition to grow quickly and a proven track record of growing brands in Ireland'. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

US burger chain Wendy’s has announced that it is “actively seeking” out Irish franchisee candidates as it plots an entrance to the Irish market.

The Dublin, Ohio-headquartered company announced on Monday that it plans to continue its expansion into the European market following on from the success of its return to the UK in 2021. Wendy’s, which has around 7,000 restaurants worldwide, currently owns 25 in the UK, ten of which are operated by the main company behind the brand and 15 of which are franchised out.

The chain said that it is seeking “well-established franchisee candidates in Ireland that have strong operations experienced, local development expertise, ambition to grow quickly and a proven track record of growing brands in Ireland”.

Abigail Pringle, Wendy’s international president and chief development officer, said: “As we continue to expand our international footprint, we are focused on building long-term relationships with franchisees in Ireland who want to grow with us, share our values and reflect the communities in which we operate.”

READ MORE

The Nasdaq-listed company, which had generated revenues of $1.9 billion (€1.8 billion) last year, said it has partnered with consulting firm Platinum Wave to support its search for candidates.