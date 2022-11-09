Lioncor lodges fresh plans for ‘affordable’ Terenure development

Builder Lioncor has lodged plans with Dublin City Council for a 208-unit “social and affordable” apartment scheme for Terenure in Dublin 12.

The builder earlier this year secured permission for a €106 million apartment scheme, which also contained 208 units, for the same Carlisle site at Kimmage Road West, Terenure under An Bord Pleanála’s fast-track process. That plan attracted strong local opposition.

However, if Lioncor gets permission for the social and affordable scheme located to the north and east of the Ben Dunne Gym, it looks set to build that instead of the permitted 208-unit Strategic Housing Development (SHD) scheme as there is a proposal to sell the new scheme to Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) for social housing.

The new scheme to be built across four blocks is comprised of 104 one-bed and 104 two-bed apartments.

In an accompanying letter of support for Lioncor’s new Large Scale Residential Development (LRD), Padraic Clancy of CHI stated that CHI “subject to planning permission and contracts have an interest in acquiring the entire of this project with the support of Dublin City Council (Housing Dept) and the Dept of Housing and Local Government”.

He said: “There is strong support for this scheme from both Housing Departments as there is a huge demand for social housing in the Kimmage area.”

The CHI’s head of development confirmed that CHI has already entered into a contract with Lioncor for the purchase of all 208 units in Southern Cross, Bray for social housing purposes.

Lioncor chief executive, John Maxwell said on Wednesday: “We know Dublin City Council has a strong need for social housing in the Kimmage area and given the success of the collaboration with CHI on our Bray scheme we think this is a natural extension of that relationship.”

He said: “We are very confident in a positive outcome given Dublin City Council supported our previous SHD application for a very similar scheme.”

Mr Maxwell added: “Equally, An Bord Pleanála granted permission for that SHD so any appeal of a Dublin City Council decision if granted should be favourably considered by An Bord Pleanála.”

He said: “We have a housing crisis and need homes.”