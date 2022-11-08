Poolbeg Pharma sees AI breakthrough in RSV drug discovery

Open Orphan spin-out Poolbeg Pharma said it had made a breakthrough in using artificial intelligence to identify novel drug targets for the treatment of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

This is the first time that AI has been used to identify disease targets in RSV. The company partnered with OneThree Biotech, building a tailored AI model that has identified novel drug targets using Poolbeg’s RSV human challenge trial data.

The pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the infectious diseases market and specialises in developing immature products to trial, will now proceed to the final stage of the programme, which will involve the identification of small molecule inhibitors to effectively treat RSV infections.

This will utilise OneThree’s proprietary Atlantis AI platform to identify the most effective drugs, reducing the timescale for the selection of drugs to a matter of weeks. Results of this stage are expected before year end 2022.

“Having identified these novel disease targets, we can now commence the final stage of the programme to identify effective drug candidates to treat RSV. In keeping with our capital-light model, this AI enabled in silico R & approach has significantly accelerated the discovery process by having the right partners and the right expertise to unleash the potential of our unique human challenge trial data,” said Poolbeg Pharma chief executive Jeremy Skillington. “We greatly look forward to seeing the outputs of this programme later this year.”