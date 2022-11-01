Plan to convert Dublin offices to hotel after failure to attract tenants

The proposals would see apartments and new hotel at 92 and 93 St Stephen's Green, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

Father and son property developers, Charlie and Max O’Reilly Hyland, have lodged plans for a part eight-storey, 126-bedroom hotel overlooking the Iveagh Gardens at Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green.

The two have lodged plans through their firm, ORHRE SSG Limited, for the hotel and five apartments after unsuccessful attempts to date to lease out the two Georgian properties at 92 and 93 St Stephen’s Green for office use.

In a report lodged with Dublin City Council, planning consultant John Spain states that “both buildings have been recently restored and are at present advertised for office use”.

Mr Spain adds: “However, attempts to lease the units for commercial purposes have been unsuccessful and are partly occupied with the majority of the units vacant.”

He states that as such, an alternative use on site would be more appropriate for this central and accessible location and in accordance with the Dublin City Development Plan which promotes city centre living.

The scheme’s apartment component comprises one three-bed apartment and four one-bed apartments.

Mr Spain says the conversion of 92 St Stephen’s Green to residential use will ensure that the building reverts to its original use with a compatible hotel development at no 93 complementing the residential element.

He adds that the residential component “will reintroduce a high-quality element of apartment development at this city centre site”.

Mr Spain says the hotel development will add “positively to the choice and variety of hotel development and mix of use adds vibrancy in this part of the city”.

The site is next to 90-91 St Stephen’s Green to the east which is occupied by Standard Life Investments while global real estate firm Kennedy Wilson are also neighbours.

The hotel – which is designed by Reddy Architecture + Urbanism – involves the construction of 126 bedrooms in a part six-storey, part eight-storey over-basement hotel with external roof terraces stepping down to four storeys.

Mr Spain contends that the height, scale and massing of the proposed hotel building to the rear of no 92 and no 93 is considered appropriate when considered alongside the context of existing neighbouring buildings.

The proposal “will make efficient use of the historic buildings on site and will preserve and enhance the character of the protected structures”, he adds.