Pharma giant MSD opens new manufacturing facility in Dublin

Pharmaceutical giant MSD Ireland has opened a new manufacturing facility in Swords, Co Dublin to increase supply of its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda.

The facility is part of its MSD Biotech arm. MSD has invested more than €1 billion in the site since construction began in 2018.

The company said the site already plays a “pivotal role” in the manufacture of its biologics-based medicines, including immuno-oncology. The opening of the new site has created 350 jobs and there are currently 70 open positions at the site.

MSD employs nearly 3,000 people across its six sites in Ireland and, in recent years, has invested over $4 billion in its Irish operations.

READ MORE

MSD chief executive Robert Davis said: “Our MSD team in Ireland plays an integral role in delivering on our company’s purpose of using the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world.

“Our ongoing investment in Ireland, including this state-of-the-art facility in Swords, is a testament to our commitment to the country and our talented colleagues in Ireland.”

Mairéad McCaul, head of MSD’s Ireland team, said: “At MSD Ireland, we believe that Ireland has earned a reputation for global excellence in the biopharma space, and we are proud that MSD is leading that charge.

“Our people work at the forefront of science and technology to advance manufacturing excellence and R & across our Irish sites and global network. MSD Biotech is a great illustration of the incredible innovation happening here on our doorstep that is helping to improve the lives of patients all over the world.”

Liam Dunne, MSD Biotech Dublin site head, said there were a number of new roles open for staff.

“We look forward to delivering life-saving medication to patients all over the world and thanks to our new state-of-the-art facility we will be able to do so at speed and scale,” he said. “We have a number of open roles that will provide significant opportunities for employees to be a part of a pivotal, global hub for MSD’s biologics-based medicines.”