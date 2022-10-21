Residential scheme in Crumlin given green light

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to a fast-track,145-unit residential scheme in Crumlin in south Dublin despite local opposition.

The scheme, to the southwest of St Agnes Road in Dublin 12 is being developed by Seabren Developments which is led by Michael Moran of Moran’s Red Cow hotel.

The appeals board gave the scheme the go-ahead after concluding that it would constitute an acceptable residential density and would not seriously injure the residential and visual amenities or architectural character of the area. It consists of two apartment blocks ranging in height from four to six storeys containing 145 apartments,

The permission follows on from the High Court, in February of this year, quashing a May 2021 decision by An Bord Pleanála granting Seabren planning permission for 152 units at the site. The appeals board granted planning permission for the new scheme following a recommendation from Dublin City Council. The council also welcomed the fact that Glebe House, a protected structure, is to be restored.

READ MORE

Those who objected raised concerns across a number of headings including height, design and layout, visual impact and the impact on existing and adjacent residents.

In his findings, the board inspector in the case, Paul O’Brien said it was suitably zoned for residential development, and was a serviced site where public transport, social, educational and commercial services were available. He said that the proposed development was of a suitably high quality and provided for a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments served by high quality communal and public open space.

“I do not foresee that the development will negatively impact on the existing residential and visual amenities of the area. Suitable pedestrian, cycling and public transport is available to serve the development,” Mr O’Brien said.