Huawei to add 200 jobs, coal-fired electricity, and tips on saving for your child’s college expenses

Huawei is to create up to 200 additional jobs in Ireland as part of a €150 million investment in establishing a European cloud services hub here. Ciara O’Brien has the details from Paris, where the announcement was made at a tech event.

In our personal finance feature, Fiona Reddan looks at ways to save for your child’s third-level education expenses. The trick to is to start from when they are born, and to squirrel away the monthly child benefit payment if you can.

Greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation grew last year as reliance on coal to produce power increased, new figures show. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Supermarkets and pharmacy chains are among the businesses giving customers the best experiences in the Republic, while certain banks, travel companies such as taxi app Free Now, and energy companies are among those giving a poor experience, according to new research. Mark Paul examines the findings.

Dublin-based private equity firm Erisbeg, cofounded by a former Blackstone executive Alan Kerr, has raised a total of €110 million for its flagship fund, with AIB committing the final €10 million, writes Joe Brennan.

In Q&A, a reader wonders about the tax implications of not filing for probate after her mother’s death in 2017, with the value of the mother’s house having risen in the meantime.

The BBC is 100 this week but what does the future hold, amid huge uncertainty over the licence fee? Laura Slattery examines the outlook for the next century in her weekly media and marketing column.

The current UK economic crisis matters to Ireland. Cantillon explains why.

Grid Finance, a lender to micro and small businesses that earn income through card machines, said it has now processed more than €1 billion of card receipts on behalf of businesses after five years in operation. Joe Brennan reports.

In Me & My Money, Laura Dowling, pharmacist and CEO/chief scientist at fabÜ says she places “much more value on my time than on money”. Tony Clayton-Lea spoke with her.

