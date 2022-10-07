RTÉ seeks five-year extension to planning permission for Fair City set

RTÉ is seeking a five-year extension to its planning permission for its Fair City set on the RTE campus in Dublin 4.

The broadcaster has lodged documents with Dublin City Council seeking the extension in advance of its existing permission expiring next year.

John Spain, planning consultant for RTÉ, said in the application that Fair City was “both the most popular and longest running Irish soap opera”.

He said it has been running for over 33 years, has won several awards and “the continuation of the previously permitted relocation of the film set and the night time shoots is essential to the ongoing RTÉ operations”.

The Carrigstown set received a major facelift in 2019 after it was relocated as a result of selling 8.64 acres for €107.5 million to Cairn Homes.

The broadcaster spent over €2.38 million of the sale price on the relocated Fair City set.

An Bord Pleanála gave the plan the go-ahead in 2018 after a number of local residents appealed the city council’s decision to grant permission to the appeals board. Mr Spain told the city council that since the set has been relocated it “has not been the subject to any local complaints”.

Mr Spain also said that “the production team have obtained a good relationship with local residents and have ensured all filming is respectful of the surrounding properties”.

He added that “the level of noise and light overspill has been maintained as to ensure there is no impact on the amenity of the surrounding properties”.