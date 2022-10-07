Council refuses planning permission for hotel in Heuston South Quarter

Heuston South Quarter: Dublin City Council has refused planning permission for a five-storey, 238-bedroom hotel and a 12-storey office block in the area. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh/The Irish Times

Dublin City Council has refused planning permission for a five-storey, 238-bedroom hotel and a 12-storey office block in the Heuston South Quarter.

The council has refused planning permission lodged by HPREF HSQ Investments Ltd after concluding that the scheme’s scale, bulk, height would adversely impact on the setting and character of the adjoining Royal Hospital Kilmainham which the council described “as a built heritage asset which is of international importance”.

The council also refused planning permission after concluding that the proposed development — due to its architectural design, scale and massing — would appear incongruous in the context of existing and approved adjoining properties.

In the third leg to its comprehensive refusal, the council has found that the scheme would “adversely affect the identified cone of vision view” pointing out that the Dublin City Development Plan seeks to ensure that new development within the designated regeneration area should not adversely affect views within this ‘cone’.

Earlier this year, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission to HPREF HSQ Investments Ltd for separate plans for a five-block, 399-unit apartment scheme with one of the blocks reaching 18 storeys in height.

However that appeals board decisionis now subject to a High Court judicial review challenge brought by former environment editor of The Irish Times, Frank McDonald and architect, Paul Leech. The High Court action has been adjourned to next month.

Mr McDonald, Mr Leech and An Taisce opposed the new application.

In response to the new mixed use scheme, An Taisce’s Dublin City Planning Officer, Kevin Duff pointed out that 17th century gardens at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham “are now blossoming into full maturity, leaving an outstanding legacy to the city and nation”.

He added that “it must be asked what the legacy of the current round of speculative development proposals immediately east of the walled garden will be?”