Ryanair objects to Dublin Airport €200m tunnel plan

Dublin Airport operator DAA said the underpass is required to improve access and safety on its airfield.

Ryanair has lodged an objection to plans by Dublin Airport operator DAA for the construction of a €200 million tunnel under the 16/34 runway at the airport.

The 700 metre-long tunnel would involve two lanes and, if granted planning permission, will take three years to construct.

However, on behalf of Ryanair, Ray Ryan of BMA Planning has told Fingal County Council that “if the current underpass project is allowed to proceed, it will contribute towards an excessively high per passenger price cap and damage the recovery of Irish aviation, which depends on the cost competitiveness of Dublin Airport”.

Mr Ryan states that Ryanair “is concerned that these proposals will lead to considerable disruption to airport activities during the construction phase and that whether alternatives have been adequately addressed”.

He argues that the business case for the spending of over €200 million on this project “has not been made” and calls for the cost estimate to be revisited “as it is likely to increase even further given the current trends in construction and material costs.”

Mr Ryan contends that “these costs will be passed to the airlines and ultimately the consumer reducing the cost competitiveness of Dublin Airport”.

Ryanair believes “that such an underpass is unnecessary”.

DAA group head of communications Kevin Cullinane said on Wednesday: “The underpass is required to improve access and safety on the airfield, allowing for the segregation of aircraft and vehicles, and the safe movement of vehicles to the West Apron, which is restricted following the opening of the new North Runway on August 24th, 2022.”

He added: “Safe access to the West Apron is critically important to existing cargo operations, transit operations, general aviation, standby parking and contingency stands.”

He said the underpass “will be critical to ensure Dublin Airport maintains the highest international safety standards and meets current and future operational requirements”.