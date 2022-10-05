One-off sales drive ‘solid quarter’ for commercial property investment

Blackstone's acquisition of Salesforce's new European headquarters in Dublin and the neighbouring Samuel Hotel was the largest commercial property transaction in the third quarter.

A number of “exceptional transactions” have seen investment in Irish commercial property top €4.9 billion so far this year, up 40 per cent from the same period in 2021, according to CBRE Ireland.

The commercial property services company’s latest quarterly investment report indicates that investors pumped a total of €1.8 billion into the market between July and September, “significantly above the quarterly average” of roughly €1.2 billion.

CBRE said investment volumes have been driven in 2022 by a number of large transactions, including the €1.1 billion sale of Hibernia Reit’s portfolio, completed in the second quarter.

Between July and September, the biggest transaction was Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate’s €500 million sale of Salesforce’s new European headquarters and the Samuel Hotel in Dublin’s Spencer Dock to private equity giant Blackstone.

“While volumes in the Irish market have been robust in the year-to-date, exceptional one-off sales have driven spend materially higher than in 2021,” said Colin Richardson, head of research at CBRE Ireland.

“The office and residential sectors continue to attract the bulk of investor interest. However, the dynamics of the Irish investment market continue to shift, in-line with global macroeconomic headwinds, which are negatively impacting sentiment. With interest rate increases and rising debt costs, we are beginning to see yields come under pressure. This is likely to be reflected in the final quarter of the year”.

In a separate report on Wednesday, property advisor and investment manager JLL Ireland said that investment volumes were relatively healthy throughout the quarter, albeit “within a cloud of increasing investor hesitancy” due to rising interest rates.

“The increasing cost of debt is beginning to impact underwriting, yields and returns,” the company said and it is anticipated that the final quarter of the year is likely to be characterised by “reduced liquidity” and reduced bidding intensity.

John Moran, chief executive and head of capital markets at JLL Ireland, said that while third quarter volumes were encouraging, particularly in the office, residential and alternative sectors, there is “a high degree of uncertainty” within the market heading into the final three months of the year due to “rising bond yields and interest rates”.