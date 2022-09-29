Heinz Irish profits slump as firm grapples with inflation

Ketchup maker Heinz Irish unit saw profits fall by a fifth in 2021 (Photograph: Bloomberg)

Kraft Heinz’s Irish unit is in discussions with retailers on how to manage surging inflation, as the business here saw profits fall by a fifth in 2021.

Accounts just filed by HJ Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd, which operates all the company’s brands across the island, show profits after tax slumped 20 per cent to €4.1 million in the year to December 25th.

The drop in earnings was driven in part by interest charges, which increased €900,000 year-on-year.

The company in 2021 “experienced higher than expected commodity prices largely due to inflationary pressures,” the directors state in the accounts.

READ MORE

“We expect this cost inflation to remain elevated through at least 2022,” they wrote. “Although we take measures to mitigate the impact of this inflation through pricing actions and efficiency gains, if these measures are not effective our financial condition, operating results and cash flows could be materially adversely affected,” the directors added.

Heinz is “working collaboratively” with retailers to help ease the pressure from rising prices. Consumer prices rose 8.7 per cent in August compared to a year earlier, according to CSO data, leaving consumers struggling with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Still, the business boosted revenue 5 per cent to €44 million. It increased its market share of the tomato ketchup market to more than 58 per cent.

The company saw overall growth in 2020 “due to distribution increases in the discounter channel and a rebound in the Foodservice market due to the staged reopening of the industry following the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020,” it said.

The firm paid a dividend of €5 million to its parent company within the Kraft Heinz group.

The directors state that the company increased its market share of mayonnaise in the Republic by 1.8 per cent to 8.3 per cent while its market share of baked beans rose by 1.2 per cent to 34.9 per cent. While its share of the canned pasta sector slipped marginally, it remains the dominant player with 87.9 per cent of the market.

At the end of December 25th last, the firm had accumulated profits of €4.49 million.

Numbers employed reduced by two to 15 as staff costs totalled €2.75 million. Staff costs include directors’ pay of €407,000.