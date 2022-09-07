Profits double in a year at Sculpted by Aimee

Pretax profits at the award winning ‘Sculpted’ make-up brand firm owned by Aimee Connolly last year more than doubled to €3.03 million.

Sculpted by Aimee Connolly Cosmetics Ltd recorded pretax profits of €3.04 million in the 12 months to the end of December, up 103% year-on-year.

Profits for the business soared during the two pandemic hit years and compare to pre tax profits of €381,226 in 2019.

The surge in earnings over the past two years meant accumulated profits stood at €4.46 million at the end of 2021.

The 29-year-old Ms Connolly set up her cosmetics business in 2016, having previously worked as a freelance makeup artist. Last year, she won the Emerging Category at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

The ‘Sculpted’ brand business sells a range of makeup brushes, lipsticks, palettes, eye lashes, foundations and instant tan.

The business continued to expand last year as numbers employed increased from 10 to 15.

The firm is expanding further this year with Ms Connolly opening a new flagship store on Dublin’s Grafton Street later this month.

In a recent Instagram post confirming the September opening, Ms Connolly commented “excited and terrified all in one”.

After tax the business posted profits of €2.65 million. That compared to €1.3 million in 2020.