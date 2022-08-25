CRH upbeat despite inflation pressures as sales, earnings grow

CRH said its outlook was positive for the year despite the pressures of inflation. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

Building materials giant CRH said its performance in the first half of the year was positive, with further growth in sales and earnings, despite the impact of rising costs.

The company said sales rose 14 per cent to $15 billion ($14.9 billion) in the first six months of 2022, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) up 21 per cent to $2.2 billion. EBIDTA margin was 14.7 per cent, up 90bps. Earnings per share for the six months were 36 per cent higher at $1.21.

CRH said there was positive underlying demand and commercial progress in both North America and Europe, with strong pricing address to address inflation, and commercial and operational initiatives to offset rising costs.

The company has spent $2.8 billion on acquisitions, including US residential fencing and railing company Barrette Outdoor Living for $1.9 billion The acquisitions as the company agreed the sale of its North American glass building products unit.

‘’CRH has delivered another strong performance with further growth in sales, EBITDA and margin despite a challenging and volatile cost environment. This performance reflects the continued execution of our integrated and sustainable solutions strategy,” said Albert Manifold, CRH chief executive. “Looking ahead, despite some continued cost headwinds, the strength of our balance sheet and resilience of our business leaves us well positioned to deliver superior value for all our stakeholders.’’

Full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is expected to be $5.5 billion, up from $5 billion in 2021.