Kenmare profits rise 36% to €67m

Record prices boosted profits at titanium miner Kenmare Resources to $68.6 million (€67.4 million) in the first six months of the year.

Kenmare said it received a record average price of $429 a tonne in the first half of the year, which supported revenues at its Moma mine in Mozambique.

Pretax profit rose 36 per cent to $68.6 million in the six months to the end of June from $50.6 million during the same period in 2021, according to its interim results.

Michael Carvill, managing director, pledged that Kenmare would increase its interim dividend to shareholders by 51 per cent to 10.98 cent a share. Investors have also benefited from an $81.6 million share buy-back completed in December 2021, he noted.

“After a challenging first five months of the year, production improved in late May and this has continued for the 12 weeks since then,” Mr Carvill said.

He predicted that at current rates, the company was on track to meet forecast production for the full year, but at the bottom of the range, he added. That guidance included a forecast that Moma would produce between 1.125 million tonnes and 1.225 million tonnes of ilmenite, the mine’s main mineral.

Problems including two tropical storms hit production during the first quarter of the year.

Sales rose 8.4 per cent to $182.1 million in the first half from $168 million during the same period in 2021.

Kenmare mines titanium ores, ilmenite, zircon and rutile from Moma. Strong demand and low stocks have kept prices for these minerals high since the end of June, the company said.

Titanium is a light, strong, inert, metal favoured by golfers for clubs and aircraft manufacturers for components but mostly it is used in pigments, which end up in paints and dyes in products from clothes to plastics and packaging and even processed foods, toothpaste and milk.

Kenmare cut net debt by $17.3 million in the first half of the year to $65.5 million.