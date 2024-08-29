Life after running Harvey’s Point hotel: ‘We found our little piece of paradise in southwest France’

Deirdre McGlone and Marc Gysling at Le Moulin sur Célé in the south of Le Moulin, France

Our love affair with Le Moulin sur Célé in the south of France started on Valentines’s Day, 2020 – our wedding anniversary.

Sitting by the fire at home in Co Donegal, listening to the roaring wind and beating rain of Storm Dennis outside, our dreams of living in sunnier climes led us to browse the internet for a property in France.

As we randomly perused a few sites, as if by magic, an alluring video of an ancient mill in the southwest of France kept appearing. We called the owner, who confirmed that it was for sale and we decided there and then to book a flight to France and go and visit the property.

As soon as we drove down the tree-lined entrance, we felt an instant connection to Le Moulin – it felt like we were coming home. We just knew that we had found a rare treasure, a place where many memories would be made.

In a few short weeks, we were the proud owners of our little piece of paradise.

We didn’t hire an estate agent or visit any other properties. This is the place that we chose (or maybe it chose us) to write the next chapter of our story and that of Le Moulin.

And so, as a new chapter began, an old chapter concluded.

It has been five years since Marc and I made the biggest decision of our lives to part from our beloved Harvey’s Point hotel in Donegal.

Following 30 years of happy hotel-keeping, of starting and scaling our business, the time came for us to choose another path in life, to put family first and spend time together.

It really was a lifestyle choice.

It’s true that in life there is a time for everything – to everything a season. This was our time to exit on a high while the business was flying and we still had more mileage in us to live life to the full.

Five years on, we’re delighted to see Harvey’s Point continue to go from strength to strength under the expertise of Windward Management and, of course, the wonderful team at the hotel, many of whom were part of our Harvey’s Point family for several years.

Marc and I have always loved the French way of life, which is rooted in simple, timeless pleasures – the fabulous food, the fine wine, the countryside, as well as the rich history and culture.

Having spent a college placement in Paris and having frequently holidayed there, I’ve always had an affinity for France. And I love the musicality and flair of the French language.

Both Marc and I really appreciate our location in a French national park where we feel close to nature.

Le Moulin sur Célé in France

Due to the clean air in Quercy’s black triangle (famous for stargazing in France), the night skies are amazing. The food of the Lot region is delicious (think Quercy lamb, foie gras, magret and confit of duck, cured meat, cheese, chestnuts, walnuts, prunes, saffron and truffles). We’re also very impressed by the world famous Malbec wine for which the Lot region is famous. We’re even trying our hand at growing vines and making wine.

The weather is favourable all year round and we like the fact that the Lot region is not overly touristic.

In a way, it’s like Donegal with a French accent!

Le Moulin sleeps 10 people in five bedrooms, split between the Miller’s House and the Tower. Outside, guests enjoy a private section of beach and riverbank, use of the 15-acre grounds, a 12-metre pool, a tennis court, croquet lawn and two sun terraces.

The most important element of our guests’ experience may be the personal connection that we offer. Given our background in hospitality, it’s very natural for us to offer high customer service.

Our advice for those thinking of relocating to France

Research as much as you can beforehand.

Try to spend time in your desired destination before you make the big move.

Get to know the locals and make connections.

Be prepared for red tape and more red tape.

Adapt to the pace of life (that includes the two-hour plus lunch breaks).

Learn to speak French, even a few words goes a long way.

It brings enormous joy, satisfaction and pride to see the fruits of our labour.

In a relatively short time, we’ve settled well into our new community and we’re realising our very own Escape to the Chateau dream. It’s exciting to have returned to the wonderful world of hospitality, albeit on a smaller scale compared to our beloved Harvey’s Point.

We’re loving life in the slightly slower lane. Our new motto is “pleasure, not pressure”.

We’re also following the advice given by my late father, Joe McGlone, who loved the Latin phrase, Carpe Diem.

Enjoy the moment.

We certainly are.