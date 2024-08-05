Paschal Donohoe will publish the Government’s Mid-Year Expenditure Report later this week.
Are you a saver or a spender?
When it comes to books, there’s no end to my spending. I can’t walk by a bookshop without going in. I am also prone to an occasional small extravagance – life is too short for bad coffee or wine – and I go to as many musical gigs as I possibly can. Apart from that, I’m more of a saver than a spender.
Do you shop around for better value?
Not as much as I should. Time is my most precious commodity, and I don’t use enough of my time to do that.
What has been your most extravagant purchase ever and how much did it cost?
A leather-bound copy of Ulysses that I bought to mark finishing reading and listening to the book during the pandemic. I paid a few hundred euro for it. I see it every day, on my bookshelves, and it reminds me of a demanding but rewarding read and of tough times.
Does Paschal Donohoe haggle? ‘I get enough of that at budget time so I leave shopkeepers in peace’
Markets whipsaw on fears for economy and Google loses landmark search case
Getting a mortgage, buying a house: Conor Pope’s 12-step programme
Elderly man inheriting half the home from sister worries about tax
What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?
Noise-reducing headphones, which are essential for work travel. Also, they help with the writing of book reviews!
What ways did you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?
Local. It’s always my preference to shop local, and especially when it comes to books, I always try to buy them directly from independent booksellers.
Do you haggle over prices?
I get enough of haggling at budget time so I leave shopkeepers in peace with regard to this.
How did the Covid-19 crisis change your spending habits, and was there something in particular that you either stopped buying or started buying as a result?
In truth, it made a small difference. I’ve never been much of an online shopper and that didn’t change during the pandemic.
Do you invest in shares?
Yes, I received shares when I worked with Procter & Gamble. Washing powder and shampoo continue to be popular.
Cash or card?
Card.
What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?
The last thing I bought was the new Stephen King collection of short stories, You Like It Darker. I’ve just finished it, and it’s absolutely priceless.
Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?
The downpayment on our home, which is a while ago now.
Have you ever lost money?
No, I’m a nightmare with house keys and headphones, but I’ve thankfully never lost money.
Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?
No, I don’t gamble. Never have and never will.
Is money important to you?
It is insofar as I want to be able to look after my family, but I’m in no way ruled by it.
How much money do you have on you now?
I usually have around €15 in my wallet, but you’ve caught me on a good day – I have €55.
- Sign up for Business push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our Inside Business podcast is published weekly – Find the latest episode here