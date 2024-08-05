Does Paschal Donohoe haggle? ‘I get enough of that at budget time so I leave shopkeepers in peace’

Paschal Donohoe: 'It’s always my preference to shop local, and especially when it comes to books I always try to buy them directly from independent booksellers'

Paschal Donohoe will publish the Government’s Mid-Year Expenditure Report later this week.

Are you a saver or a spender?

When it comes to books, there’s no end to my spending. I can’t walk by a bookshop without going in. I am also prone to an occasional small extravagance – life is too short for bad coffee or wine – and I go to as many musical gigs as I possibly can. Apart from that, I’m more of a saver than a spender.

Do you shop around for better value?

Not as much as I should. Time is my most precious commodity, and I don’t use enough of my time to do that.

What has been your most extravagant purchase ever and how much did it cost?

A leather-bound copy of Ulysses that I bought to mark finishing reading and listening to the book during the pandemic. I paid a few hundred euro for it. I see it every day, on my bookshelves, and it reminds me of a demanding but rewarding read and of tough times.

Ulysses: a challenge in tough times. Photograph: Robert Malone/Gormleys Dublin/PA Wire

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

Noise-reducing headphones, which are essential for work travel. Also, they help with the writing of book reviews!

What ways did you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?

Local. It’s always my preference to shop local, and especially when it comes to books, I always try to buy them directly from independent booksellers.

Do you haggle over prices?

I get enough of haggling at budget time so I leave shopkeepers in peace with regard to this.

How did the Covid-19 crisis change your spending habits, and was there something in particular that you either stopped buying or started buying as a result?

In truth, it made a small difference. I’ve never been much of an online shopper and that didn’t change during the pandemic.

Do you invest in shares?

Yes, I received shares when I worked with Procter & Gamble. Washing powder and shampoo continue to be popular.

Cash or card?

Card.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

The last thing I bought was the new Stephen King collection of short stories, You Like It Darker. I’ve just finished it, and it’s absolutely priceless.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

The downpayment on our home, which is a while ago now.

Have you ever lost money?

No, I’m a nightmare with house keys and headphones, but I’ve thankfully never lost money.

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

No, I don’t gamble. Never have and never will.

Is money important to you?

It is insofar as I want to be able to look after my family, but I’m in no way ruled by it.

How much money do you have on you now?

I usually have around €15 in my wallet, but you’ve caught me on a good day – I have €55.