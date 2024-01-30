VHI increases prices by an average of 7% due to ‘unprecedented demand’

The price increase will kick in for anyone who renews their health insurance with VHI after March 1st.

Health insurance company VHI has announced price hikes averaging 7 per cent with the move set to leave some families worse off by around €300 a year.

The price increase will kick in for anyone who renews their health insurance with the State’s largest provider after March 1st.

It is the third time in less than a year that the company has rolled out a price increase with the cumulative impact of the hikes set to leave many of its more than one million customers paying hundreds of euro more for cover than they were in 2022.

The company said the widely anticipated increase was “necessary to meet the healthcare needs of members as claims volumes have risen by more than 20 per cent in 2023 and inflation has had a significant impact on the cost of delivering healthcare”.

It said that increased demand for healthcare combined with high levels of inflation are impacting healthcare systems around the world as healthcare facilities reopen fully post Covid.

In a statement VHI said that its members accessed significantly more healthcare services than in previous years over the course of 2023.

“The rapid return to full activity in hospitals post-Covid combined with the impact of pent-up demand for services deferred during Covid has contributed to the escalation in claims volumes and costs,” it said.

“In addition, advances in drugs, procedures and other medical innovations and technologies, supporting enhanced healthcare outcomes, have also impacted on the cost of providing care to members.”

The managing director of VHI Healthcare Aaron Keogh said the demand from policy holders in recent months had been “unprecedented” and he said that he was “conscious of the financial pressures facing many of our members and are committed to delivering value by giving them access to high quality healthcare at the lowest possible prices.”

The move comes just weeks after Irish Life announced a price increase averaging 4.8 per cent.

It was the third price increase rolled out in less than a year by the provider and will leave many families with health insurance policies with the company worse off by in excess of €500 next year.

While all the companies are increasing their prices, there are ways that people can make savings although they will need to shop around for the best value.

The vast majority of Irish consumers have never switched health insurance provider despite the potential savings to be made recent research published by the Health Insurance Authority (HIA) has found.

In its annual consumer survey published earlier this month it noted that 71 per cent of the more than 2 million people with private health insurance have never moved provider.

The average length of time people have had a health insurance policy is 20 years while the average length of time people have stayed with their current provider is 15 years, the survey said.

Over 22 per cent of people with health insurance are over 65 years old and those over 55 are paying significantly more often as a result of being on the same policy for a long period of time.