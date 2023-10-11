Dominic Coyle of The Irish Times and Máiread Harbron from PwC are here to answer your questions after Budget 2024. You can submit your question via the form below.

Good morning and welcome to The Irish Times’ post-budget Ask the Experts live blog where we are answering your questions throughout the day.

Key reads

Inflation and Budget 2024

Q. Taking inflation and average wage growth over the past year into account, in real terms, how much better or worse off is the average tax payer with Budget 2024?

From John

A. The most recent figures on earnings published by the CSO are for the second quarter of the year. Average weekly earnings at that point were €909.77 (or €47,308 annually) compared to €871.93 (€45,340 annually) a year earlier.

Using those figures and assuming you are a 40-year-old married man paying €4,500 a year into a workplace pension, your take-home pay next year will be 4 per cent ahead of this year.

As of August, inflation was running at 6.3 per cent. Minister McGrath expressed hope that the figure would fall as we go into next year but as it stands, in real terms, you will be slightly worse off than this time last year though not as badly off as you would have been without the Budget 2024 adjustments to tax and USC bands and the USC rate.

So, not an exact science, but that might give you some sense of how your post-budget position compares with the same time last year. – DC

Susi Grant Income Thresholds

Q. Will Susi grant income thresholds change for grants and maintenance grants with increases to social welfare?

My daughter is allowed to earn €6,000 before tax and I am allowed an income of up to €25,000 in order to receive her Susi grant for college and maintenance grant to be able to attend.

If between us we go over €25,000 (her €6,000 isn’t counted) she will not get her maintenance grant and not be able to afford to go to college.

We are just at the limit of this without any increases to social welfare at the moment. If I get an increase in my long term social welfare payments, this would mean she would lose her maintenance grant in order to get to college.

From Catherine

A. In terms of income thresholds, Minister Donohoe said in his speech there would be “improvements to the thresholds for maintenance and student contribution grants, from September 2024″.

However, the expenditure reports – which are published with the budget and outline what departments’ expenditure allocations will allow them to do – says in relation to student supports that next year’s allocation will allow the Department of Further and Higher Education to increase to the income threshold for the Band 4 maintenance grant to €50,840 and for the 100 per cent student contribution grant by 10 per cent to €55,924 from September 2024.

There was no mention of the category relating to your €25,000 income limit. The department will hold a post-budget briefing tomorrow (Thursday) so we may learn more at that time. – DC

Mortgage Interest Relief

Q. I pay [monthly mortgage repayments] of €1,527 per month on a mortgage of €120,000. Am I able to apply for income tax relief?

From Paul

A. The new Mortgage Interest Tax Relief will be introduced for a year (12 months) for homeowners who had an outstanding mortgage balance of between €80,000 and €500,000 on their primary home on December 31st, 2022. So with an outstanding mortgage of €120,000, you may be eligible.

However, the relief only applies to those who have been impacted by successive interest rate hikes and have experienced increased interest on their mortgage in 2023 when compared with the amount they paid in 2022 – namely tracker mortgage holders and those on variable rates. So, if your mortgage has been fixed for some time, you won’t be eligible.

If eligible, the tax relief on the increase in interest cost will be 20 per cent, which is the standard income tax rate. The relief will be capped at €1,250. – MH

Invalidity Pension

Q. Will the core rate increase? I hear of talks of the three-tier system. Will assessments be to take the social welfare payments off people who are on it, or just to allow them to possibly work? How can you work if you were deemed in capable of work previously and how can you guarantee that you can show up for work? Some people have a good day and the rest bad, but even on good days wouldn’t be fit for work.

From Marie

A. There was no mention in the Budget Day speeches of any changes to eligibility for the Invalidity Pension. So, as of now, you do not have to worry about any changes to the regime.

That might come separately down the line but not as a result of this budget.

What was announced was the €12 increases in the maximum weekly rate, which applies across all weekly welfare payments and also a €400 one-off cost of living payment that will be made to you in January. You will also get the Christmas bonus double payment in December. – DC

Susi Maintenance Grant

Q. Will the Susi maintenance grant increase and will they get a double payment like last December again? This was vital for my college-going daughter. Also will half price fares for students continue on buses, as I believe this is to end soon too?

From Marie

A. On the grant side, the ministers announced increases in the student grants from January.

The full effect will only be felt in the academic year starting next September but the payments will be made pro rata from January, so your daughter should see her payment rise for the second half of the academic year.

There was no mention of any double payment for Susi grant holders this year, so I do not expect that is being repeated.

On the transport side, the reduction in bus fares appears to have been extended to the end of 2024, so she should not have to worry about that. – DC

Income Taxes

Q. My partner and I are getting married in June of next year. What will be the effect on both our incomes (PAYE) if we opt to be jointly assessed in 2024?

From Stephen

A. The joint assessment option is usually the most favourable basis of assessment for a married couple or civil partners. Under this option, the tax credits and standard rate cut-off point can be allocated between spouses to suit their own circumstances.

If only one spouse or civil partner has taxable income, all tax credits and the standard rate cut-off point will be given to the spouse or civil partner with the income. If both of you have taxable income, you can decide which of you is to be the assessable spouse or nominated civil partner.

The standard rate cut-off point for married couples/civil partners is €49,000 in 2023 and this will increase to €51,000 in 2024. This amount is taxed at 20 per cent and the balance is taxed at 40 per cent. Where both spouses/civil partners have income, this standard rate cut-off point can be increased by the lower of the following: €33,000 in 2024; or the amount of the income of the spouse/civil partner with the smaller income. – MH

Inheritance Tax Thresholds

Q. Is there anything in the budget about inheritance tax thresholds? Either for a son or daughter or for a niece or nephew. It is a cruel double tax on a family on property that was hard earned in the first place. The thresholds for children are €335,000. And for nephews/nieces, €32,000. With the price of property so high I can’t understand how more people are not shouting about this.

From Mary

A. Unfortunately, there were no changes to the Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT) thresholds announced in this year’s budget, either for children or other relatives and the thresholds remain at €335,000 and €32,500 respectively.

Given the rate of property price inflation in recent years, more and more people with modest levels of wealth are being pulled into the CAT net. We at PwC had sought increases in the CAT thresholds in our pre-budget submission. However, these changes did not come to pass. – MH

Third-Level Fees

Q. Will there be help towards college registration fees this year?

From Colette

A. Minister Donohoe announced a reduction in the student contribution fee for third-level students in yesterday’s budget.

All students will receive a once-off reduction of at least €1,000 in their fees.

The reduction goes up to €1,500 for students living in households with an income of less than €100,000. This will bring the student contribution fee down to €2,000 or €1,500 for the 2024/25 academic year. – MH

Fostering Allowance

Q. Is the fostering allowance going up in the budget?

From Kathleen

A. There were a number of measures announced in relation to fostering in a budget that spent a lot of time stressing its focus on children.

First up, an extra double payment of the weekly fostering care allowance of €325 per child under the age of 12 and €352 for older children will be paid this winter. I believe it will be paid in December.

More importantly, Minister Donohoe announced an increase in the statutory foster care rate “by the end of 2024″. The rate will rise by €75 per week for children under 12 and €73 per week for children over 12. That will bring the weekly rates to €400 for a younger child and €425 for an older child in what is the first increase in this allowance since 2009.

Finally, Minister McGrath announced his intention to amend the rules on inheritance and gifts. In line with a recommendation of the Commission on Taxation and Welfare, foster children will in future be able to benefit from the Group B threshold (tax free up to a lifetime threshold of €32,500 for people seen as close relations) on anything they receive from a foster parent rather than the lower Group C (€16,250 lifetime tax free limit for people considered strangers) applying now.

It’s not clear yet quite when that measure will be active in law. However, they will not be treated the same as other ‘biological’ and adopted children who can avail of the highest Group A threshold (tax free up to lifetime limit of €335,000). – DC

What’s in the budget for someone in their mid-20s?

Q. What will the budget mean for me, a man in his mid twenties who has to live at home with his parents because the Dublin rental sector is too expensive. I am on €35,000 a year and work hard – yet it seems like we are being forgotten about.

From John

A. Based on your circumstances as described, you should end up with an extra €308 in your back pocket as a result of the changes announced on Tuesday.

Many individuals are being priced out of the rental market and although there were a number of housing measures announced, including an increase in the rent tax credit announced in Budget 2023 from €500 to €750, the scale of the housing crisis is such that these measures are unlikely to make a meaningful difference to individuals in your circumstance.

For a more accurate calculation of the tax savings accruing based on your individual circumstances please see: https://www.pwc.ie/issues/budget/income-tax-calculator.html. – MH

Inheritance Taxes

Q. Has there been any change in the Capital Gains Tax or Inheritance Tax exemption limits?

From John

A. As anticipated there were no changes to the headline rate of Capital Gains Tax or Capital Acquisitions Tax and both remain at 33 per cent.

There were also no changes to the tax-free thresholds for gift and inheritance tax purposes despite calls to increase them in line with inflation. – MH

Motors

Q. As a cyclist, will there be any tax breaks for buying new bicycles?

From Francis

A. There was nothing announced in the budget to specifically encourage the purchase of bicycles on environmental or other grounds, such as we got previously with the Cycle to Work scheme back in 2009. – DC

Social Welfare

Q. How will the budget affect my State pension?

From Brendan

A. There were a number of supports announced for pensioners in this year’s budget. There will be a €12 increase in the maximum weekly rate of all state pensions from January 2024 along with a proportionate increase for people getting a reduced rate.

In addition, a €300 cost of living lump sum Fuel Allowance payment will be made in November 2023 for those getting the Fuel Allowance and a €200 cost of living lump sum payment to people who are getting a Living Alone Increase.

A Christmas Bonus is to be paid in December 2023 and there is also a January cost of living bonus for pensioners to be paid in 2024. – MH

Students going to university

Q. What’s in the budget for students going to university?

From Tony

A. There was a reduction in the student contribution fee for third-level students in yesterday’s Budget. All students will receive a once off reduction of at least €1,000 in their fees. The reduction goes up to €1,500 for students living in households with an income of less than €100,000.

This will bring the student contribution fee down to €2,000 or €1,500 for the 2024/25 academic year. In addition, the Rent Tax Credit, which is being increased from €500 to €750 a year from 2024, will be extended to parents who pay for rented accommodation for their student children under the Rent-a-Room scheme and for ‘digs’. – MH

Income Taxes

Q. I have a €165,000 mortgage left. I pay €1,200 month. Will my monthly payments change?

From Jason

A. A fairly tightly tailored mortgage interest tax relief scheme was announced by Michael McGrath in the budget. It will not mean any change to your monthly payments but it may allow you to claim relief at the end of the year. How much you pay monthly is not relevant.

What counts is how much interest you are paying on your mortgage over the course of this year (2023) compared to 2022. So if you were on a fixed rate covering both years, there will have been no change in your interest bill and you will not qualify. If, however, you are on a tracker or other variable rate, or if you were on a fixed rate that expired some time last year or this year, you will be eligible.

The relief is modest, however, as the first four ECB interest rate rises – accounting for a 2.5 percentage point rise – happened in 2022; 2023 has seen rates rise by two percentage points in six separate steps. Those 2022 rises will of course fall into what will be the base year for referencing, limiting the benefit.

To claim the relief, you will have to file a tax return which means, in effect, that you will only see the benefit of the relief early next year. You must also be compliant with the local property tax to qualify. Essentially you will get 20 per cent of whatever the increase is this year over last year, up to a maximum benefit of €1,250.

The relief is available only to those whose outstanding mortgage balance at the end of last year was between €80,000 and €500,000, so you will fall within that. This has been presented as a one-off measure, so what happens your interest bill next year is also irrelevant. The Minister has promised more details in the Finance Bill. – DC