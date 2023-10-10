McGrath announces plans for €100bn war chest to ‘future proof’ public finances

The Government is planning to establish a €100 billion war chest to “future-proof” the public finances and pay for the additional health and pensions costs associated with an ageing population.

As part of the budget, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath announced that approximately €4.3 billion or 0.8 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) generated from excess corporate tax receipts would be diverted each year to a new sovereign wealth fund called the “Future Ireland Fund”.

With contributions and return from investments over the longer term, the fund is likely to grow to €100 billion by 2035, Mr McGrath said.

The fund will not be accessible until 2040 and an initial €4.1 billion, on top of the first annual tranche, will come from the dissolution of the National Reserve Fund.

Minister McGrath also announced plans for a separate infrastructural fund – the Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund- designed to ensure that capital spending is maintained in the event of the future economic shock.

An investment of €2 billion will be added to this fund each year from 2024 to 2030, building to a total of €14 billion by 2030.

Both funds, which will be managed and invested by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), are to be put on a statutory footing, meaning governments will be compelled to divert the specified the amounts into each them unless they change the law.

Taken together, it means that approximately €6 billion of the windfall corporate tax receipts are to be saved to “future-proof the public finances”.

The Department of Finance estimated that €12 billion of the €24 billion generated by the business tax last year could be classified as windfall or potentially temporary in nature.

Department officials said the €6 billion earmarked for both funds was deemed to be a “prudent” amount to put away in the context of the current economic climate and given the uncertainty around corporate tax trends.