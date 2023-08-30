VHI to raise prices by 7% on average in further blow to health insurance customers

VHI blamed a 'continuous increase in the numbers of members accessing healthcare as well as sustained increases in the costs associated with the delivery of healthcare' for the a price increase. Photograph: Anthony Devlin/PA

The State’s largest private health insurer VHI has announced that its prices are to increase by an average of 7 per cent with effect from the beginning October.

It is the second price increase the provider has imposed in 2023.

In March, the company, which has more than 1.1 million subscribers, said it would increase prices by an average of 4.8 per cent across its health insurance plans due to increased demand for healthcare and rising costs.

The price hike will put further pressure on households dealing with cost-of-living increases. The second hike in little more than six months means hundreds of thousands of its customers will be facing double digit price hikes amounting to hundreds of euro between now and the end of February.

The company blamed a “continuous increase in the numbers of members accessing healthcare as well as sustained increases in the costs associated with the delivery of healthcare are driving the need for a price increase”.

In a statement, VHI said it had a responsibility to set premiums in a prudent and sustainable manner to ensure that VHI can provide its members with access to excellent healthcare and meet those costs.

Speaking about the increases in premium Aaron Keogh, managing director, VHI Insurance DAC said: “We are conscious of the financial pressures that many of our members are facing, however, the price increase is necessary to ensure that we continue to meet member’s healthcare needs. The pandemic brought significant impacts on healthcare delivery in Ireland but we have seen a strong recovery in the number of members accessing necessary healthcare treatments in all parts of the healthcare system through 2023.

“As well as a sustained rise in the volume of claims, there have been significant increases in the costs associated with the delivery of healthcare due to upward pressure on wages, energy and other costs. This price increase is necessary to ensure that we continue to meet the healthcare needs of our customers, giving them access to new and innovative drugs, procedures, technologies and services as required to meet their medical needs now and into the future.”

He said the company “exists solely to meet the healthcare needs of our members and all premium income received is used solely for this purpose. Any surplus generated is invested in improving the service experience and healthcare outcomes of our members”.