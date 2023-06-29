AIB announces mortgage interest rate hikes averaging close to half percentage point

AIB has announced it is raising mortgage interest rates for the second time this year across fixed and variable rates at AIB, EBS and Haven. Photograph: Alan Betson

AIB is raising mortgage interest rates again, with homeowners facing an average increase of almost half a percentage point on fixed- or variable-rate loans from the bank and its EBS and Haven subsidiaries.

The average increase of 0.46 of a percentage point follows an average hike of 0.5 per cent across AIB- and Haven-branded products announced in February. A separate increase of 0.35 per cent on selected variable mortgage rates was also announced by AIB subsidiaries Haven and EBS in April.

Making the announcement on Thursday, AIB said that its green-mortgage fixed rates across AIB, EBS and Haven, which are available to customers whose home has an energy rating of B3 or higher, will remain unchanged.

“This means that green mortgages are now priced lower than the equivalent non-green fixed rates by up to 1.35 [percentage points], helping customers to save on their energy and mortgage costs while also helping save the environment,” the group said in a statement.

Green rates aside, fixed rates will rise by between 0.15 and 0.7 of a percentage point at AIB, EBS and Haven.

AIB and Haven variable-mortgage rates will increase by 0.65 of a point and EBS’s variable-mortgage rate will increase by 0.45 of a percentage point.

The new fixed mortgage rates will be applied to existing customers entering a new fixed-rate period from Friday, June 30th. AIB have said that customers who have drawn down their new mortgage by close of business on July 28th can avail of the previous fixed rates.

The bank has said it will write to customers who hold variable-rate mortgages confirming the new interest rate which will take effect from August.

There is no change for customers with a tracker mortgage linked to the ECB rate.

The group also announced that cash-back offers for EBS and Haven products are being extended. The EBS 3 per cent back in cash and Haven €5,000 cashback offers were due to expire at the end of this year but are now being extended by a year to the end of 2024.

AIB is also launching two new fixed-term deposit products which are available from Friday and will be available on the AIB Mobile App in the coming weeks. Available to personal and business customers, the new offerings are a two-year fixed term at 2 per cent annual equivalent rate (AER), and a six-month fixed term at a rate of 0.75 per cent AER.

The new savings offerings follow increases to interest rates on other savings products earlier this month, when AIB’s regular saver products were raised to 2 per cent and its one-year, fixed-term deposit rate was increased to 1.5 per cent.

The announcement by AIB comes as the European Central Bank has raised interest rates to 4 per cent since July of last year.