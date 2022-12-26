Post-Christmas sales: Ten shops with great sales and what to buy there

There are thousands of retailers – offline and online – going into sale in the days ahead with many having already fired the starter’s pistol on their winter sales. .

They will be promising all manner of discounts on everything from Aran jumpers to Zippo lighters. .

Here is a small sample of what you might expect in Ireland in the days ahead and when you should be looking to shop.

Arnotts

The department store on Dublin’s Henry Street has been quick out of the blocks this year – although not perhaps as quick as it has been in some years past, with the doors opening at a comparatively tardy 10am on St Stephen’s Day rather than the normal 8am of times past. The shop is promising substantial discounts of up to 50 per cent on clothes, homewares, toys, tech and books.

Avoca

The sale starts on December 27th with the retailer with discounts of up to 50 per cent on men’s and women’s fashion, accessories, homewares and toys in its 14 stores around Ireland.

Brown Thomas

For many people, BTs is the winter sales and it is one retailer where queues are likely to form ahead of the store opening. The good news for those who are fond of a queue is that the opening time has been pushed back to 10am. The better news for those with a keen eye for a bargain is that the high-end retail chain is promising discounts of up to 50 per cent across fashion accessories, shoes, homewares and more in its flagship store on Grafton Street as well as its outlets in Dundrum, Cork Limerick and Galway as well as in BT2 in Blanchardstown.

Currys

This retailer started its winter sales across everything from kitchen appliances to gaming to the latest laptops and large-screen TVs on Friday, so it is possible that the best of its bargains have already been snapped up. But that is not to say there won’t be value, and Curry’s will continue its sale through this week and well into the new year.

Dundrum Town Centre

The retail mecca of Dublin’s southside will be a magnet to thousands of shoppers in the days ahead. Many of the shops in the Dundrum Town Centre went into sale before Christmas including Harvey Nichols, while many others will start their sales on St Stephen’s Day. The Harvey Nicks sale started with discounts of up to 50 per cent with sale offers likely to climb to up to 70 per cent in the days ahead. Mint Velvet and Hobbs are also already in sale, with discounts of up to 50 per cent, while the sales at Zara, Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Pull & Bear – to name just four – all start on December 26th.

Magee 1866

The tweed cloth specialists from Donegal have branched out from the simple throws of times past and now sell clothes for men and women, homewares, soft furnishings, fabrics and a whole lot more. It is offering up to 20 per cent off its collections online and at its three stores in Donegal Town, South Anne Street in Dublin and in Arnott’s from December 27th.

McElhinneys

The Co Donegal department store will be opening its Ballybofey doors at the very civil time of 11am on the very civil day of December 27th with stafftelling The Irish Times that some pretty good discounts can be expected across all departments.

Monaghan’s Cashmere

This has been a family-run store for 60 years and starts its sale on December 27th, There will be a large selection of cashmere accessories, clothing and blankets for home, selling at substantial discounts including cashmere tracksuits with zip hoodies down from €480 to €240 as well as discounts of up to 50 per cent.

Ryan’s of Galway

Sale starts today at 11am with up to 40 per cent off Le Creuset cookwear and Sheridan Bed Linen. There will also be up to 30 per cent off Denby table wear as well as 25 per cent off all men’s suits, jackets and coats with the discounts on men’s Bruhl and Meyer trousers rising to 40 per cent. Women’s coats will come with a 30 per cent discount while there will be a more substantial 50 per cent of all ladies’ fashions and 20 per cent off lingerie.

Shaws

The department store, which is “almost nationwide” with branches across Ireland, is starting its Christmas sale on December 26th with the outlet on the Crescent shopping centre in Limerick set to open at 10am