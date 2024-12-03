Donald Trump’s lawyers file paperwork requesting dismissal of hush-money case

Donald Trump’s lawyers have filed paperwork pushing for dismissal of his Manhattan criminal hush-money case.

The dismissal pitch came after Judge Juan Merchan’s decision on November 22nd to indefinitely postpone the US president-elect’s sentencing so lawyers on both sides can argue over its future, given Trump’s victory in the recent presidential election.

While Mr Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly pushed for dismissal to no avail, his impending return to the presidency has presented an opportunity for them to make their case once again.

Mr Trump was convicted of 34 felony charges of falsifying business records involving hush money paid to adult film actor Stormy Daniels in May. He was the first US president, sitting or former, in history to be found guilty in a criminal case.

Mr Merchan said in his postponement decision that Trump’s lawyers had a December 2nd deadline to file their argument for dismissal. Prosecutors had a week to submit their response.

Mr Trump’s lawyers have been calling on Mr Merchan to toss the case outright after he defeated Kamala Harris on November 5th. In previous papers seeking permission to file a formal dismissal request, Mr Trump’s attorneys said that dismissal was required “in order to facilitate the orderly transition of executive power”.

Todd Blanche, Trump’s main attorney and selection for deputy US attorney general, as well as Emil Bove, his choice for principal associate deputy attorney general, said that Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s office “appears to not yet be ready to dismiss this politically motivated and fatally flawed case, which is what is mandated by the law and will happen as justice takes its course”.

They had noted that the US justice department was poised to abandon Trump’s federal cases and referred to a departmental memo that bars prosecution of sitting presidents.

“As in those cases, dismissal is necessary here,” their filing argued. “Just as a sitting president is completely immune from any criminal process, so too is president Trump as president-elect.”

Special counsel prosecutors who were pursuing the federal cases against Mr Trump indeed filed paperwork on November 25th asking for their dismissal – citing justice department policy that his team has repeatedly invoked.

“It has long been the position of the department of justice that the United States constitution forbids the federal indictment and subsequent criminal prosecution of a sitting president,” wrote Molly Gaston, the top deputy for special counsel Jack Smith.

“That prohibition is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the government’s proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the government stands fully behind.”

Manhattan prosecutors have argued against dismissal in prior court papers and have suggested a solution that would obviate any concerns about interrupting his presidency – including “deferral of all remaining criminal proceedings until after the end of defendant’s upcoming presidential term”. – Guardian