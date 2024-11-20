Trump picks wrestling mogul to lead education department and Wall Street CEO to run commerce

US president-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday put forward billionaire professional wrestling mogul Linda McMahon to be education secretary – overseeing an agency he has promised to dismantle.

Trump chose Cantor Fitzgerald LP chief executive officer Howard Lutnick to lead the commerce department, a central position in an administration that will likely be shaped by proposals for sweeping tariff increases.

He also selected Dr Mehmet Oz, a former television talkshow host and heart surgeon, to head the agency that oversees health insurance programmes for millions of older, poor and disabled Americans.

Mrs McMahon headed the Small Business Administration from 2017 to 2019 during Mr Trump’s initial term and twice ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for the US Senate in Connecticut.

She served on the Connecticut Board of Education for a year starting in 2009 and has spent years on the board of trustees for Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. Seen as a relative unknown in education circles, she has expressed support for charter schools and school choice.

President-elect Donald Trump arrives before the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket Photograph: AP

“Linda will use her decades of leadership experience, and deep understanding of both education and business, to empower the next generation of American students and workers, and make America number one in education in the world,” Mr Trump said in a statement.

Mr Trump is rewarding a loyal backer of his movement who, along with Mr Lutnick, has helped lead his transition team. She was with him on Tuesday as he attended the launch of SpaceX’s Starship craft in Texas.

She is married to Vince McMahon, who stepped down as World Wrestling Entertainment’s chief executive in 2022 amid a company investigation into allegations that he engaged in sexual battery and trafficking. He also resigned as executive chairman of the board of TKO Group Holdings this January, although he has denied the allegations.

Mr Lutnick, meanwhile, will have a key role in carrying out Mr Trump’s plan to raise and enforce tariffs as commerce secretary, Mr Trump said.

He had previously criticised Ireland’s trade balance with the US and posting on X: “It’s nonsense that Ireland of all places runs a trade surplus at our expense. We don’t make anything here anymore – even great American cars are made in Mexico. When we end this nonsense, America will be a truly great country again. You’ll be shocked!”

He is a cryptocurrency enthusiast and head of brokerage at investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald.

Wall Street financier Howard Lutnick speaks at Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden in October 2024. Photograph: The New York Times

Making the announcement on his social media platform Truth Social, Mr Trump said Mr Lutnick “will lead our tariff and trade agenda, with additional direct responsibility for the Office of the United States Trade Representative”.

One of Trump’s most prominent Wall Street supporters and a co-chair of his transition, Lutnick had been a candidate to become Treasury secretary, a selection that the president-elect has yet to announce.

TV personality Oprah Winfrey helped launch Dr Oz Mehmet into fandom and fortune. Photograph: AP

Dr Oz, who ran a failed 2022 bid to represent Pennsylvania in the US Senate, has been an outspoken supporter of Mr Trump and in recent days expressed support for Robert F Kennedy Jr’s nomination for the nation’s top health agency, the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Dr Oz will be a leader in incentivising disease prevention, so we get the best results in the world for every dollar we spend on healthcare in our great country,” Mr Trump said in a statement.

As the administrator for the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services, he would report to Mr Kennedy, and be responsible for Medicaid, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act which more than half the country relies on for health insurance.

Medicaid provides nearly-free healthcare coverage to millions of the poorest children and adults in the US, while Medicare gives older Americans and the disabled access to health insurance.

The Affordable Care Act is the President Obama-era programme that offers health insurance plans to millions of Americans who do not qualify for government-assisted health insurance, but do not get insurance through their employer.

TV personality Oprah Winfrey helped launch Dr Oz into fandom and fortune. After years of appearing on her show as a health expert, he landed a talkshow of his own that aired for 13 seasons.

He has been accused of hawking dubious medical treatments and products on his defunct TV show and during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, he pressured government officials to make hydroxychloroquine widely available, despite unresolved questions about its safety and effectiveness.

Democratic Senator Patty Murray of Washington, the chamber’s president pro tempore, said in a statement that the doctor, who has described himself as “strongly pro-life”, was unqualified for the position. - AP and Bloomberg