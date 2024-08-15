Arrest made in connection with death of actor Matthew Perry, California police say

An arrest has been made over the death of the actor Matthew Perry, law enforcement officials have said.

NBC News reported that a person was arrested in southern California on Thursday, after the Los Angeles police department said in June it was investigating into how the Friends star obtained prescription medication.

Perry, who had openly discussed his issues with addiction, was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home in October 2023. An autopsy found levels of ketamine in his blood similar to levels used during general anaesthesia.

“At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression,” the autopsy report stated.

Perry’s death was ruled an accident, with no evidence of foul play. – Guardian

More details soon ...