Biden sharpens criticism of Israel and calls Gaza military response ‘over the top’

US president Joe Biden is welcomed by Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv last October. Photograph: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

US president Joe Biden sharply escalated his criticism of Israel’s approach to the war against Hamas on Thursday, calling military operations in the Gaza Strip “over the top” and saying that the suffering of innocent people has “got to stop”.

Mr Biden, who has strongly supported Israel’s right to retaliate for the October 7th terrorist attack by Hamas that killed an estimated 1,200 people, exhibited growing impatience with the scale and duration of Israel’s response during a night-time meeting with reporters at the White House.

“I’m of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in Gaza, in the Gaza Strip, has been over the top,” Mr Biden said in response to questions at the end of the rowdy session, meant to address a special counsel report on his handling of classified documents.

“I’ve been pushing really hard, really hard, to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza,” he added. “There are a lot of innocent people who are starving. There are a lot of innocent people who are in trouble and dying. And it’s got to stop.”

Mr Biden’s comments revealed his increasing frustration with Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu making public what has been clear in private for weeks. Mr Biden has pressed the Israeli leader to take greater care to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza – where more than 27,000 people have been killed, according to health authorities in the strip run by Hamas – and to consider creation of a Palestinian state once the war is over.

Mr Biden has come under enormous pressure from the progressive wing of his own party to rein in Mr Netanyahu, with protesters now regularly disrupting the president’s events and calling him names like “Genocide Joe.”

At the same time, Mr Netanyahu, under fire for not preventing the October 7th attack, has sought to hold on to his government’s right-wing coalition by standing up against Mr Biden’s entreaties for a so-called two-state solution.

Mr Netanyahu in recent days seemed to rebuff US secretary of state Antony Blinken’s efforts to broker a deal through intermediaries with Hamas to secure the release of more than 100 hostages still held by Hamas in exchange for a lengthy pause in the fighting.

Hamas had made “ludicrous demands” that if met would “only invite another massacre,” Mr Netanyahu said Wednesday shortly after meeting Mr Blinken.

“I’m pushing very hard now to deal with this hostage ceasefire,” Mr Biden said on Thursday night. “I’ve been working tirelessly in this deal,” he added, because it could “lead to a sustained pause in the fighting and the actions taking place in the Gaza Strip. Because I think if we can get the delay for that – the initial delay, I think that we would be able to extend that so that we can increase the prospect that this fighting in Gaza changes”.

He also said he believed that Hamas may have mounted its attack on October 7th to disrupt US efforts to establish normal diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a project many believe would have transformed the region but could have undercut the urgency of the Palestinian cause.

“I have no proof what I’m about to say,” Mr Biden said, “but it’s not unreasonable to suspect that Hamas understood what was about to take place and wanted to break it up before it happened.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.