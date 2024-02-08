Israeli military says it has killed more than 20 militants in Gaza’s Khan Younis

A picture taken from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip shows smoke rising over buildings in Khan Younis in the distance, following Israeli bombardment this week, as fighting continues between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Photograph: Said Khatib/AFP/Getty

The Israeli military said on Thursday that its troops have killed more than 20 Palestinian militants in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis and apprehended dozens of suspected militants over the past day.

Two of those apprehended were suspected of having participated in the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel, it said.

The military has made similar claims throughout the fighting in Khan Younis, which could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation is expected in Cairo for more ceasefire talks a day after Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu rejected the group’s demands made as part of their response to a proposed ceasefire deal.

Senior Lebanon-based Hamas official Osama Hamdan confirmed the trip at a news conference in Beirut while an Egyptian official told Agence France-Presse that “a new round of negotiations” is set to start on Thursday in Cairo aimed at achieving “calm in the Gaza Strip”.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken is also continuing his fifth trip to the region since the October 7th attacks. He said on Wednesday that a ceasefire and hostage-release agreement between Israel and Hamas was still possible, despite the two sides being far apart on the central terms for a deal.

Mr Netanyahu confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces had been instructed to commence operations in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where the population has been swelled by hundreds of thousands of displaced people. – Reuters/Guardian