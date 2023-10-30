Molly Martens enters no contest plea to voluntary manslaughter of Jason Corbett

Molly Martens and Thomas Martens who are on trial over the death of Jason Corbett.

Molly Martens has entered a no contest plea to voluntary manslaughter over the killing of her husband, Limerick businessman Jason Corbett.

Her father, Thomas Martens has pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter at a pre-trial hearing in Lexington, North Carolina.

The pair are facing second-degree murder charges over Mr Corbett’s death in 2015 at the home he shared with Ms Martens in North Carolina.

Judge David Hall will now hold a sentencing hearing which is likely to run for several days.

They were convicted of second-degree murder in a high-profile trial in August 2017 and sentenced to between 20 and 25 years in prison.

During their trial, prosecutors accused them of beating Mr Corbett (39) to death with a baseball bat and a concrete paving brick while he was asleep. It was also contended that an attempt was made to drug him.

The father and daughter maintained that they had acted in self-defence, with Mr Martens claiming Mr Corbett had violently attacked his daughter.

However, the North Carolina court of appeals subsequently overturned their convictions after finding the trial judge made errors that denied the defendants a fair trial. The state’s supreme court later up held the appeal and ordered that a new trial be held.

The pair were released from prison in 2021 having served some 3½ years of their sentences.

A judge in North Carolina last February granted requests made by lawyers for Ms Martens and her father that the second murder trial be moved from Davidson County to Winston-Salem.

Their counsel argued that extensive social media comments about the case could have affected potential jurors in Davidson County, preventing them receiving a fair trial.

Mr Corbett met Ms Martens when she flew to Ireland to work as a nanny for his two children two years after the death of his first wife. They later began a relationship and married in the US in June 2011. The Corbett family have maintained he was killed as he was preparing to bring his two children back to Ireland.