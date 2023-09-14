Joe Biden’s son Hunter hit with criminal gun charge in US special counsel investigation

Hunter Biden, son of US president Joe Biden, has been criminally charged with deceiving a gun dealer into selling him a firearm. Photograph: Julio Cortez/AP

US president Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was criminally charged on Thursday with deceiving a gun dealer into selling him a firearm, in the first-ever known prosecution of a sitting president’s son or daughter.

The indictment filed on Thursday in US district court in Delaware charged Hunter Biden with three criminal counts related to lying about the fact that he was using illegal drugs at that time, which would have banned him under the law from owning a firearm.

The charges ensure that courtroom drama will play an outsized role in the 2024 US presidential campaign as Joe Biden (80) seeks re-election in a likely rematch with his Republican predecessor Donald Trump (77), who faces four upcoming criminal trials.

The new charges against Hunter Biden brought by recently elevated US special counsel David Weiss say nothing about any violations of US tax law. A prior deal under which Mr Biden (53) would have pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and enroll in a program to avoid prosecution on a gun-related charge collapsed in an unexpectedturn in a July hearing.

READ MORE

Prosecutors accused the younger Biden of lying about his use of narcotics when he purchased a Colt Cobra handgun in October 2018.

The development comes two days after House of Representatives Republicans moved to open an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden related to Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

An attorney for Hunter Biden could not be immediately reached for comment.

[ Martin Wall: Right-wing Republicans have been itching to impeach Biden for years ]

[ Maureen Dowd: Something inevitable, even ancient, about chaos enveloping Donald Trump and Hunter Biden ]

Mr Weiss was elevated to special counsel status in August after investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings for years as the US attorney in the Democratic president’s home state of Delaware. Mr Weiss was originally nominated by Mr Trump.

The younger Biden for years has been the focus of unrelenting attacks by Mr Trump and his Republican allies who have accused him of wrongdoing relating to Ukraine and China, among other matters. Hunter Biden has worked as a lobbyist, lawyer, investment banker and artist, and has publicly detailed his struggles with substance abuse.

US president Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter after their trip together to Ireland in April. Photograph: Kenny Holston/New York Times

While Republican lawmakers have collected testimony that Joe Biden at times joined calls with his son’s business associates, they have yet to produce evidence that the president personally benefited. Hunter Biden disclosed in December 2020 that Mr Weiss’s office was investigating his tax affairs. He has denied wrongdoing.

While most US attorneys appointed by Mr Trump were asked to step down when Joe Biden took office in January 2021, as is routine, the Department of Justice asked Mr Weiss to stay on.

The department’s inquiry has itself come under scrutiny from Republicans after whistleblowers from the Internal Revenue Service assigned to the investigation told Congress that the department slow-walked the investigation and limited Mr Weiss’s ability to bring charges. Mr Weiss has denied the claims.

[ Donald Trump cases explained: Where does each investigation stand? ]

[ Hunter Biden’s troubles cast shadow over his father’s re-election bid ]

Hunter Biden never held a position in the White House or on his father’s campaign. The president has said he has not discussed foreign business dealings with his son and has said his justice department would have independence in any investigation of a member of his family.

Mr Trump and other Republicans have alleged what they called conflicts of interest from Hunter Biden’s position on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma at the time his father was vice-president to Democratic president Barack Obama. MrTrump in a July 2020 phone call with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, asked Mr Zelenskiy to have his government open an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden in the lead-up to that year’s US presidential election.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives later voted to impeach Mr Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress stemming from these efforts, though the Senate ultimately voted to keep Mr Trump in office.

Mr Trump during the 2020 election campaign called for China to investigate Hunter Biden’s involvement in a fund that sought to raise Chinese capital. Mr Trump accused Hunter Biden of using his position of influence to secure China’s financial backing for his investments, though never provided evidence to support this claim. Hunter Biden has denied wrongdoing.

Hunter Biden described in a 2021 memoir dealing with substance abuse issues in his life including crack cocaine use and alcoholism. He was discharged from the US Navy reserve in 2014 after, sources said at the time, testing positive for cocaine.

The Weiss inquiry initially examined potential violations of tax and money laundering laws in foreign business dealings, principally in China, sources said. The investigation headed by Mr Weiss began as early as 2018, according to US media reports.

Hunter Biden initially agreed to plead guilty to charges that he failed to pay more than $100,000 in income taxes in 2017 and 2018. The deal collapsed after a federal judge questioned whether the agreement would bar prosecutors from bringing charges on other issues.

The US president has two surviving children, Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden. His son Beau Biden died in 2015 of cancer and his daughter Naomi Biden died as an infant after a car accident that also killed Joe Biden’s first wife.

Hunter Biden appears to be the first child of a sitting president to be indicted, according to Aaron Crawford, who specialises in presidential history at the University of Tennessee.

Mr Crawford said the family of several presidents were ensnared in scandals, including George HW Bush’s son Neil, who directed a failed savings and loan, and Richard Nixon’s brother Don, who was rescued from business failures by wealthy businessman Howard Hughes. – Reuters