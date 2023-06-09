Trump ‘stored information on defence and weapons capabilities’ of US and foreign countries

The indictment accuses Donald Trump of directing his valet and aide Walt Nauta to move boxes of records to conceal them from his attorney and the FBI. Photograph: Charlie Neibergall/AP

An indictment charging Donald Trump with mishandling classified documents accuses him of storing “information regarding defence and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack, and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack”.

The indictment, or formal charge, accuses Mr Trump of directing his valet and aide Walt Nauta to move boxes of records to conceal them from his attorney and the FBI.

The indictment claims that, for a two-month period, some of Trump’s boxes were stored in one of Mar-a-Lago’s gilded ballrooms. A picture included in the indictment shows boxes stacked in rows on the ballroom’s stage. Noting the “tens of thousands of members and guests” who visited the “active social club” of Mar-a-Lago between the end of Mr Trump’s presidency in January 2021 and the August 2022 search of Mr Trump’s Florida base, prosecutors said Mr Trump had “nevertheless” stored the documents there, “including in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, and office space, his bedroom, and a storage room”.

The indictment was unsealed on Friday. It marks the justice department’s first official confirmation of a criminal case against the former US president arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, and includes 37 charges including matters such as highly-sensitive defence information.

Among the charges were how Mr Trump described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared a classified map related to a military operation.

Mr Trump “showed and described a ‘plan of attack’ that Trump said was prepared for him by the department of defence and a senior military official” during a meeting at the Trump national golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the indictment read.

It added: “Trump told the individuals that the plan was ‘highly confidential’ and ‘secret’”.

Mr Trump and Mr Nauta both face a count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, according to the indictment. “The purpose of the conspiracy was for Trump to keep classified documents he has taken with him from the White House and to hide and conceal them from a federal grand jury,” the indictment said.

Mr Trump, who is a 2024 presidential candidate, is expected to surrender himself to authorities in Miami on Tuesday. On Fox News Digital on Thursday night, he said he would plead not guilty.

After news of the indictment broke late on Thursday night, Trump’s right-wing allies rallied to his defence as the US braces for the unprecedented spectacle of a former president forced to defend himself against federal criminal charges.

The latest legal turmoil for Trump comes just two months after he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in a case over hush-money payments to former adult movie star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

Despite his many legal issues Trump, however, remains a dominant force in the Republican Party, easily holding off – so far – a wide field of challengers for the party’s nomination to go up against Joe Biden in a battle for the White House next year. Indeed, the now multiple indictments have actually seen much of the party – and some 2024 rivals – rally around his cause. – Guardian