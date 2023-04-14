Joe Biden travels to Mayo for climax of Irish visit before returning to US

Ballina will be the site of the final speech by US president Joe Biden Photograph: Paulo Nunes dos Santos/The New York Times

US president Joe Biden completes his four day Irish trip with a busy itinerary in the west of the country on Friday. After stops in Belfast, Louth and Dublin this week, Mr Biden travels to Mayo on Friday morning to visit the home county of his great-great-grandfather Patrick Blewitt.

Mr Biden is expected to fly across the country, arriving in Knock Airport at 1.15pm. His first engagement of the day is at the Sanctuary of our Lady of Knock. At 2pm, he will visit the Apparition Chapel where he will engage in private prayer. Mr Biden, who is only the second Catholic President of the United States, will be presented with a stone from the gable wall of the parish church at the shrine. It is said that when a light shined on the wall in 1879, a heavenly apparition occurred when Our Lady, St Joseph and St John the Evangelist appeared for two hours.

Knock Shrine has been closed to the public since 1pm on Thursday, but mass will take place once again at 7.30pm on Friday evening at the parish church.

The US president is expected to carry out his second engagement of the day with a visit to the Mayo Roscommon Hospice in Castlebar at 3.30pm. There, he will honour the memory of his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015. The hospice has previously paid tribute to the former Delaware Attorney General.

Mr Biden previously visited Castlebar in 2017 when he turned the sod on the site of the new hospice complex. President Biden’s cousin, Laurita Blewitt, works at the hospice as a fundraiser.

The president’s third stop of the day comes at the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre in Crossmolina. Specifically, he will visit the centre’s family history research unit in the early evening.

Later on Friday night, Mr Biden will arrive in Ballina, the home of his great-great-grandfather to deliver a speech to the public outside Saint Muredach’s Cathedral. The event starts with music acts including The Chieftains, The Coronas and The Academic. Mr Biden is expected to speak at 9.15pm.

A number of road closures and diversion are in place throughout Co Mayo on Friday due to the president’s visit. Vehicle access to Ballina town is significantly limited from 10am due to the closure of the N59, though locals and business workers will be given access. Castlebar will see local traffic restrictions from 12-5pm, while temporary traffic restrictions may occur on the N17 between Charlestown and Claremorris from 12.30-3pm, as well as on the N5 from 1.30-3.30pm between Charlestown and Castlebar.

At the conclusion of the event outside St Muredach’s Cathedral, Mr Biden will fly back to Dublin before departing Ireland shortly after midnight. He will fly overnight to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware where he will remain for the weekend.