Biden heads west for Knock visit and Ballina speech to cap off Ireland visit - as it happens

Good morning and welcome to The Irish Times coverage of the final day of US president Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland. Mayo roots will feature strongly ahead of the anticipated public speech in Ballina which will form the climax of the trip.

Mr Biden is expected to arrive at Ireland West - or Knock - Airport at 1.15pm before attending the shrine for private prayer.

From there, he will travel to Mayo Roscommon Hospice in Castlebar at 3.30pm to honour the memory of his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015. The third stop will be at the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre in Crossmolina.

Finally, on Friday night, after musical entertainment from The Chieftains among others, the US president will speak in Ballina after 9pm, outside St Muredach’s Cathedral.

Then it’s back to Knock Airport, briefly stopping at Dublin Airport before returning to the US. Read the itinerary in more detail from Nathan Johns here.

The president managed to say “malarkey” in between waxing lyrical about Irish poets and Irishness in an address which hit all the expected marks, and more.

Miriam Lord recaps the action from yesterday, a day of Mr Biden buttering up Irish dignitaries and being feted in return as a beloved son of Erin.