Republican McCarthy defeated for fifth time in bid to become speaker of US House of Representatives

US house Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy listens in the House Chamber at the US Capitol Building on Wednesday. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Top Republican politician Kevin McCarthy has been defeated for a fifth time in his bid to become speaker of the US House of Representatives.

A group of right-wing members of his own Republican Party on Wednesday continued to oppose Mr McCarthy for the position as the House remained deadlocked on the issue for a second day.

Mr McCarthy received 201 votes in the first two ballots on Wednesday, one fewer than in the final ballot on Tuesday as one Republican member who had backed him previously abstained on Wednesday.

A total of 20 Republicans again voted against Mr McCarthy and instead backed another member of the party for the post.

All 212 Democrats voted for Hakeem Jeffries, their new leader in the House of Representatives.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries (centre) remains seated as fellow members of the US House of Representatives applaud, as voting for the next speaker of the house commenced for a second day, at the Capitol in Washington DC on Wednesday. Photograph: Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times

Mr McCarthy, who has been the Republican Party leader in the House of Representatives, was defeated in three votes on Tuesday for the position of speaker before the process was adjourned for the day. It was the first time in a century that the House of Representatives had been unable to elect a speaker after a single vote.

On Wednesday former president Donald Trump on his social media platform urged republicans in the House of Representatives to vote for Mr McCarthy, who he said “will do a good job, and maybe even a great job”.

However some of Mr Trump’s strongest supporters are among the fiercest critics of Mr McCarthy.

Mr McCarthy signalled he would not drop out of the contest.

“I’m staying until we win,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “I know the path.”

However between Tuesday and the Wednesday, Mr McCarthy did not secure any additional support.

Mr McCarthy had been the front-runner to become the next speaker of the US House of Representatives to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

However his hopes suffered a significant blow after Republicans had a disappointing midterm election in November.

Republicans secured a narrow majority in the House of Representatives but this meant virtually all of the 222 members of the party would be required to back him in the vote for speaker.

A group of right-wing Republicans have steadfastly refused to support Mr McCarthy for the role of speaker which is a hugely important position in the US political system, directly in the line of succession to the White House after the vice-president.

The operation of the US House of Representatives remains essentially frozen while the impasse over the election of a speaker.

In the absence of a speaker, members of the House of Representatives cannot be sworn in and legislation passed.