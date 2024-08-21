Racially-motivated arson attack on Co Antrim restaurant condemned as ‘deplorable’

The Railway Bar and Steam Dining complex on the Ballyclare Road area of Newtownabbey, which was destroyed in an arson attack. Photograph: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

A racially motivated arson attack that destroyed a restaurant in Co Antrim has been condemned as “deplorable”.

“Muslim Out” was daubed on a wall of the Railway Bar and Steam Dining complex on the Ballyclare Road area of Newtownabbey, of which just a shell is left.

In a statement on Facebook, the business said it was “shattered and deeply saddened to see it destroyed”.

North Belfast MP John Finucane described the incident as “deplorable”.

In a statement, police said they received a report at around 1.50am on Wednesday that the premises had been set alight.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and dealt with the fire, which is being treated as deliberate ignition,” they said.

“Inquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 68 21/08/24.”

To Our Valued Customers and Supporters, It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our beloved pub and... Posted by The Railway Bar & Steam Dining on Wednesday, August 21, 2024

In a statement on Facebook, the Railway Bar and Steam Dining announced the closure of the business.

“Our establishment, once a place of joy and community, has fallen victim to a devastating act of organised hate,” it said.

“This venue was more than just a business; it was a piece of history, a place that brought people together and created lasting memories.

“We are shattered and deeply saddened to see it destroyed. It is heart breaking to see this chapter end in such a tragic way.

“No matter our skin colour or background, we all share the same goal: to make a living, provide for our families, and offer a space where people can enjoy their time together.

“As a young Nepalese-British individual, born into a Hindu family, raised and educated in Belfast, I never imagined that my skin colour and religion would make us a target for such a hateful act.

“My sole intention was to run a business, provide jobs, and make a modest living. Unfortunately, the reality we faced was beyond anything I could have imagined.

“While this has been a painful experience, I sincerely hope that this crime marks the end of such hatred. The world is vast and full of hope, and we must continue to look forward.”

Mr Finucane described the attack as “sickening”.

He added: “This business operates to serve our community and employ workers. It is totally unacceptable that it has been targeted in this way.

“These disgusting and disgraceful attacks which are fuelled by racism, hatred and discrimination have no place in our inclusive and forward-looking society.

“Those intent on causing hate and stirring up division must face the full force of the law, and I would appeal to anyone who may have information on this incident to bring it forward to police.” - PA