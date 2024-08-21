Fire crews battle south Dublin fire overnight

Fire crews are due to remain fighting a blaze in South Dublin overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out at the former Augustinian building on Edmondstown Road in Ballyboden.
Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene at the derelict building in Dublin 16 at about 8.20pm.
The Edmondstown Road was closed to the public and local diversions were put in place.
Electric Picnic 2024 highs and lows: Kylie has an ‘absolute moment’, drink-laden plastic-cup missiles
Doug Beattie steps down as UUP leader due to ‘irreconcilable differences’ with party officers
Sicily yacht sinking: One dead and six missing including British tech tycoon with Irish roots
Northern Ireland is in its terminal phase. This place never made any ethical or economic sense
Before midnight, Dublin Fire Brigade said: “We expect to have crews on scene through the night and have received great assistance from partner agencies as we continue to extinguish the fire.”
A turntable ladder was dispatched to act as a water tower in fighting the fire from above and officers warned of strong wind driving smoke across the Rathfarnham area.
Residents were told to close windows and doors as a precaution.
Three other fire units had also been dispatched to a separate fire at a derelict building fire near Ticknock.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis