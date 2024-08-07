UK riots: police braced for further unrest amid reports of 30 planned gatherings

UK police say they are prepared for planned unrest by “hateful and divisive groups” as they monitor reports of at least 30 possible gatherings and threats against immigration law specialists.

About 100 people have already been charged in connection with the far-right violence and civil unrest that has been seen across England and Northern Ireland over the last few days, and more defendants are expected in court on Wednesday.

Police said they are investigating several racially motivated hate crimes in Belfast on Tuesday evening, including an attack on a young boy by a group of youths.

Overnight, two men were charged with violent disorder in connection with disturbances in Southport and Liverpool.

READ MORE

Six people have been charged with violent disorder in Plymouth on Monday night that saw police officers injured and two members of the public taken to hospital, PA reports.

A list of solicitors’ firms and advice agencies has been shared in chat groups as possible targets for gatherings, with the message inviting people to “mask up” if they attend.

Tell Mama, a group monitoring Islamophobia in the UK, said it has alerted police and counter-terrorism officials to the “far-right threats”.

The Law Society of England and Wales described such gatherings as a “direct assault on our legal profession”, while Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said threats against solicitors are “unacceptable” and those making them will “join the hundreds of others who have already been arrested by police within the last week”.

Asked specifically about suggestions that up to 30 locations were expected to be targets for far-right demonstrations and violence this evening, Jim McMahon, minister of state for housing, communities and local government, has said police need to be “prepared for the eventuality that there may be further unrest and violence”.

“What we have said as a government is that we stand absolutely with our police force. We stand with our prosecutors. And we stand with the courts. To make sure that those who do go over the line are dealt with swiftly and efficiently by the system,” Mr McMahon said.

After a second emergency Cobra meeting yesterday, British prime minister Keir Starmer said: “It’s a difficult situation with disorder going on in a number of different places at the same time, but that is precisely why I held my second Cobra meeting today to co-ordinate the response and to get the assurance that I want and need that we do have adequate police in place, that we are able to cope with this disorder.” – Guardian